THE COURTYARD INVITES YOU TO CELEBRATE CHINESE NEW YEAR WITH THE FAMILY IN A BEAUTIFUL SETTING

Bangkok--13 Jan--W Bangkok

Enjoy a Chinese New Year Family Celebration in The Heart of The House, The Courtyard with a Unique Menu.

Curated Just for This Occasion.

This year, The House on Sathorn invites all Chinese families to celebrate Chinese New Year in the heart of the house, The Courtyard. For this special occasion, Chef Fatih Tutak has created a set menu designed specifically for the Chinese New Year Holiday with the finiest Chinese ingredients.

The celebration starts with sliced salmon with shredded sweet turnip, seaweed and truffle oil, poached Hainanese chicken salad with red chili and sweet soy sauce and dumplings featuring Beijing jiaozi stuffed with kurobuta pork and chili sauce.

Mains include steamed live red grouper with kalian, shitake mushroom, XO Cantonese sauce, barbecued suckling pig with Chinese pancake or wok-fried Australian wagyu beef with preserved soy beans and belle peppers. Finish off the meal with a refreshing dessert, chilled sago with melon and coconut milk.

The Courtyard's Chinese New Year Family Celebration is priced at THB 1,850++/person and is available during January 27 – 31, 2017 from 6:00PM – 9:30PM at The Courtyard, The House on Sathorn.

For more information or reservations contact thehouseonsathorn@whotels.com or 02-344-4025. For up to date information on The House on Sathorn visit www.thehouseonsathorn.com or follow us at www.facebook.com/thehouseonsathorn