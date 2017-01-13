COLLAGE EMOTION ART EXHIBITION AT CHATRIUM HOTEL RIVERSIDE BANGKOK

COLLAGE EMOTION ART EXHIBITION AT CHATRIUM HOTEL RIVERSIDE BANGKOKGeneral Press Releases Friday January 13, 2017 10:46
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok would like to cordially invite Bangkok's art aficionados to attend an exhibition titled "COLLAGE EMOTION" by gifted Thai artist Virut "Tui" Panchabuse in the hotel's lobby featuring Tui's stunning collages of normal everyday people taken from the media and transformed into a kaleidoscope of color and texture.
Tui received a vocational certificate from the College of Fine Arts in Bangkok and a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts from King Mongkut's Institute of Technology in Ladkrabang and has had his work displayed in solo exhibitions at galleries as far afield as Phnom Penh and Beirut. With regards to the collection being displayed at Chatrium Riverside Tui says "Today many people use the media in all its forms and often we judge people solely from the impressions we receive via the media. My inspiration was to use the media to create my paintings and show the range of human expressions and emotions through my colours and textures."
Latest Press Release
Promenada Resort Mall Chiang Mai welcomes all kids to enjoy their special day in "Happy Children's Day 2017: International One Day Tour" on Saturday 14th January 2017. Check in at our terminal at Event Hall, 1st Floor, Building A, get your passport and...
Connecting Founders is getting ready to teach new businesswomen the art of successful negotiation at its next edition of the Women in Business Series on January 17, 2017, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Asoke Campus of Stamford International University,...
Interior deputy permanent secretary Prayoon Rattanaseni, who was appointed to be in charge of the National of Public Disasters Prevention and Mitigation, received PTT survival kits from Mr. Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Senior Executive Vice President, Oil...
From the 17th to the 23rd of January 2017, Hagi Japanese Restaurant at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok is featuring winter season produce from the Hokuriku region of Japan, known for its delectable seafood and warming aromatic hot-pot...
InterContinental Bangkok's Cantonese restaurant Summer Palace has recently arranged a group lunch meeting for The Housing Finance Association. Led by Professor Emeritus Kitti Patpongpibul (Middle), the association's chairman, the luncheon was also...