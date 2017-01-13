COLLAGE EMOTION ART EXHIBITION AT CHATRIUM HOTEL RIVERSIDE BANGKOK

Bangkok--13 Jan--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok would like to cordially invite Bangkok's art aficionados to attend an exhibition titled "COLLAGE EMOTION" by gifted Thai artist Virut "Tui" Panchabuse in the hotel's lobby featuring Tui's stunning collages of normal everyday people taken from the media and transformed into a kaleidoscope of color and texture.

Tui received a vocational certificate from the College of Fine Arts in Bangkok and a Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts from King Mongkut's Institute of Technology in Ladkrabang and has had his work displayed in solo exhibitions at galleries as far afield as Phnom Penh and Beirut. With regards to the collection being displayed at Chatrium Riverside Tui says "Today many people use the media in all its forms and often we judge people solely from the impressions we receive via the media. My inspiration was to use the media to create my paintings and show the range of human expressions and emotions through my colours and textures."

The exhibition will take place from January 26th – February 24th, 2017 from 9.00 am. – midnight and some of Tui's work will be available to purchase.

For further information, please contact Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok at 0 2307 8888 ext. 1921 or email: lobbylounge.chrb@chatrium.com