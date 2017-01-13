HOKKAIDO SEAFOOD PROMOTION AT SHINTARO

HOKKAIDO SEAFOOD PROMOTION AT SHINTAROGeneral Press Releases Friday January 13, 2017 13:14
Taste the freshest seafood offerings from Hokkaido in a special promotion from Tuesday 24 January – Friday 10 February 2017. Chef Satoshi Sawada will present a hand-picked selection of the finest seafood at Shintaro restaurant, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel.
Hokkaido is the second largest island in Japan and is a haven for seafood lovers. Its cold waters have an abundant supply of plankton, which enrich the diets of fish in the area. Many claim it offers the best seafood in the world. Chef Satoshi Sawada is delighted to bring this celebration of food to Anantara Siam Bangkok to offer diners the highest quality seafood.
This tantalising promotion will run from 5.00 pm – 10.30 pm daily and prices are a la carte, beginning at THB 590++ for Hokkaiwan Sumashishitate, which is seafood in a clear kelp soup. Other delicacies on offer include Seared Kijiki Rock fish sashimi and generous platters of tempura crab.
Each dish has been carefully selected by Chef Satoshi Sawada for the pleasure of guests. Diners can choose a beverage of their choice from a range of premium and imported options, including sake and beer. Take a seat at this award-winning venue for a delectable meal during this promotion.
