Photo Release: LUNCHEON MEETING SUMMER PALACE RESTAURANT

InterContinental Bangkok's Cantonese restaurant Summer Palace has recently arranged a group lunch meeting for The Housing Finance Association. Led by Professor Emeritus Kitti Patpongpibul (Middle), the association's chairman, the luncheon was also attended by several high ranking members of the association to discuss the creation of awareness of the major challenges in developing and strengthening housing finance markets and seeks cooperation for better solutions.

For more information or to make a reservation, please call: 02 656 0444 ext. 6434 or visit:www.bangkok.intercontinental.com.

Picture from left

1) Pimolporn Poolnapol, Senior Vice President - Bangkok Bank PCL.

2) Alongkot Boonmasuk, Senior Vice President - Housing Loan and Micro Loan Product Management Department - Kasikorn Bank PCL.

3) Professor Emeritus Kitti Patpongpibul, Chairman - Housing Finance Association

4) Isara Wongrung, Senior Executive Vice President - Government Savings Bank

5) Nathapol Luepromchai, Executive Vice President - Bank of Ayudhya PCL.