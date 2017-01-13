Connecting Founders Shares Tools of Successful Negotiation in January

Bangkok--13 Jan--MIDAS PR

Connecting Founders is getting ready to teach new businesswomen the art of successful negotiation at its next edition of the Women in Business Series on January 17, 2017, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the Asoke Campus of Stamford International University, Bangkok.

"We have added a session fully dedicated to negotiation because of how incredibly important this topic is. We negotiate every day all the time, often without even realizing it. But for some reason, many women feel intimidated and unprepared when it comes to negotiation in a professional setting. We want to make "negotiation" less threatening and teach a few simple tips to become more effective at it," Caterina Meloni, founder and chairwoman of Connecting Founders, explains.

At this Women in Business event, two successful business women with a background in local and international settings in a variety of industries will speak about their experiences and give valuable advice on negotiation. This will provide budding women entrepreneurs with insights that will help them take their businesses to the next level.

One of the speakers, Ms. Passaran Boonsiriseth,is currently the Group Human Resources Director at aCommerce and has over ten years' experience in this field in Thailand. This has made her a true expert in negotiation and has helped her find a way to achieve outcomes all parties can get on board with.

Ms. Amelie Yan-Gouiffes,also invited to speak at this event, is a motivational speaker and public speaking coach who helps people overcome limiting mindsets and achieve their full potential. By enabling people to speak confidently and interact in an effective way, she helps make communication more efficient and productive, ensuring a satisfactory outcome for everybody involved. "A simple word can shift the whole negotiation into a win-win process," Ms. Yan-Gouiffes highlights.

Ms. Felicia Moursalien, the event's moderator, is a digital marketing specialist who focuses on helping start-ups develop into global brands. Until recently she worked as the Chief Researcher & Director of Communications at aCommerce, which gave her the chance to considerably develop her understanding of communications on both a personal and corporate level. This skill set will let her contribute to the discussion as well as highlight the key points all attendees should focus on in order to be come more confident negotiators.