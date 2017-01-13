Photo Release: PTTEP helps flood victims in Southern Thailand

Bangkok--13 Jan--PTTEP

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited or PTTEP represented by Siriphong Fuenglikhit, Vice President, Social Responsibility Department donated 500 survival bags to Noppa Intarak, Lamae District Senior Deputy Chief, Chumpon province and Luang Suan District Chief Kittipop Roddon as a representative of communities. The donation was made to help flood victims in Lamae and Langsuan districts in Chumphon province.

Whenever emergency incidents or disasters happened, PTTEP has done its best to help and support the government sectors and the affected communities in its operational areas.