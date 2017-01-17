GONG XI FA CAI! WELCOME THE YEAR OF THE ROOSTER AT AMARI PHUKET

Bangkok--17 Jan--Amari Phuket

Amari Phuket invites guests to celebrate the Year of the Rooster with a Chinese New Year event at Rim Talay Restaurant on 28 January 2017 at 19:00. The guests will enjoy a variety of Chinese delicacies from the exclusive buffet and be entertained by a Guzheng performance,

DJ, Lion Dance show and several Chinese cultural shows, among a spectacular view

of Patong Beach at night.

To participate, the event is priced at 1,490 THB++ per person (excluding beverages).

Children between 6 and 12 years old will receive a 50% discount. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information and reservations, please contact +66 (0) 7634 0106 - 14, rimtalay@amari.com or visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AmariPhuket.

Address: Amari Phuket, 2 Muen-ngern Road, Patong Beach, Kathu, Phuket 83150