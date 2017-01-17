CHINESE NEW YEAR FESTIVITIES AT ANANTARA SIAM BANGKOK HOTEL

Bangkok--17 Jan--Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Visit Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel for a special Chinese New Year celebration. Admire the festive Chinese decor and indulge in enticing flavours during this delightful celebration from 28 January – 2 February 2017.

Unlimited Feast At Spice Market

Welcome the Year of the Rooster by savouring a spectacular selection of Thai fare from spicy soups to fiery curries and delicious steamed fish dishes. Specialities include Larb Moo (spicy salad with pork) and Gaeng Phed Gai (Red curry chicken) with authentic desserts such as mango and sticky rice. This Unlimited Feast is priced at only THB 780++ per person for as much food as desired between 6.00 pm – 10.30 pm. from 28 January – 2 February 2017 at Spice Market.

Chinese New Year Sunday Brunch, January 29 2017

Start the Chinese New Year with a special brunch. The Parichart Court is transformed into a lively Chinese New Year Celebration setting, with a selection of dishes such as Peking Duck, Char Siew, a variety of Dim Sum, Szechuan Soup, and trimmings from around the world. Feast on some of life's little luxuries such as fresh Fine de Claire oysters, Boston lobsters, sea scallops, razor clams, foie gras, sushi and sashimi, to name a few. The Chinese New Year Sunday Brunch is priced at THB 2,999++ per person for the non-alcoholic package and THB 4,100++ per person for the free-flowing Taittinger N/V Brut Reserve Package.

Celebrate the Year of the Rooster at Parichart Court, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

on 29 January 2017 from 11.30 am to 3:00 pm.

For more information or reservations please contact dining.asia@anantara.com or call +66 (0) 2 126 8866.