Saint-Gobain Thailand certified as a Top Employer Thailand 2017

Bangkok--17 Jan--Vivaldi

Saint-Gobain Group, the world's largest building products manufacturer, has once again been officially certified as a "Top Employers Asia Pacific 2017" at a recent ceremony held in Singapore. This is the second time Saint-Gobain has been bestowed with this honor on the Asian continent with the participation of its companies in China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia and Australia. Additionally, Saint-Gobain Thailand has been recognized with the "Top Employers Thailand" award.

Duangjai Khruangchai, Human Resources Director Country at Saint-Gobain Thailand, said, "On behalf of our management and all of our staff at Saint-Gobain business units in Thailand including Gyproc, Weber, Sekurit, Abrasives and Performance Plastics, we are delighted to be part of the exclusive and globally renowned community of Top Employers Asia Pacific 2017."

She continues, "We have also have been recognised as a Top Employer in Thailand for 2017. This award is a testament to Saint-Gobain HR's long-term talent strategy (procedures, policies and environment), where current and future employees are central to the Company's success. This motivates us to continue improving the conditions in a great workplace for our employees to develop further in the future. This is another step to reinforce our dedication to the development of our people."

The certification was issued following an on-site validation of the Group's Human Resources policy and strategy, priorities practices, ownership, measurement and technology support. The Top Employers Institute globally certifies excellence in the conditions that employers create for their people. They believe that optimal employee conditions ensure that people develop themselves personally and professionally. This in turn enables companies to grow and to develop.

The six stages in the certification program included a HR Best Practices Survey, Validation of the provided answers, Audit by an external auditing firm of the Top Employers Institute's procedures, processes, systems and data, Calculation of final scores and Grant Certification, Communication of Certification outcomes to participants, and finally, an Insights and Feedback Session.

As the major part of the certification process, the HR Best Practices Survey covers all aspects of HR topics, including Talent Strategy, Workforce Planning, On-boarding, Learning & Development, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Career Development & Succession Management, Compensation & Benefits, Culture and Talent Acquisition.