Pizza Combo at Giorgios, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers

Pizza Combo at Giorgios, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel TowersGeneral Press Releases Tuesday January 17, 2017 16:11
Giorgio's at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and Towers invites pizza lovers to try our mouth-watering Pizza Combo promotion. Choose your favorite pizza set from 3 different styles. Small Combo of THB 499++ includes a pan of pizza + 2 appetizers. Medium Combo of THB 599++ includes a pan of pizza + 3 appetizers. Party Combo of THB 799++ includes your favorite choice of 2 pans of pizza + 4 appetizers. Start with choosing your favorite choice of pizza including, Hawaiian, Veggie, Spicy salami, Bacon and Sausage, and Quattro Cheese. Plus variety of appetizers such as garlic bread, Caesar salad, chicken wings, pasta (Spicy seafood spaghetti or Spaghetti with ham and mushroom cream sauce), and potatoes wedge with cheese sauce. Prices are exclusive of 10% service charge and applicable 7% government tax. Available daily for dinner from 6:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The promotion is valid from now till 31 March 2017.
For more information or reservations, please call Tel: 02 266 9214, e-mail: events.rosh@sheraton.com, Line@: @rosheratonbangkok, Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalorchidsheratonhotel, or website: www.royalorchidsheraton.com.
Latest Press Release
Start practicing your Walk like an Egyptian and get in shape to JUMP JUMP JUMP like there are no no no no no no no no no limits! This will be the most hysterical party to begin the year that you don't want to miss! Our retro DJ will turn Sky on 20 into...
Amari Phuket invites guests to celebrate the Year of the Rooster with a Chinese New Year event at Rim Talay Restaurant on 28 January 2017 at 19:00. The guests will enjoy a variety of Chinese delicacies from the exclusive buffet and be entertained by a...
Saint-Gobain Group, the world's largest building products manufacturer, has once again been officially certified as a "Top Employers Asia Pacific 2017" at a recent ceremony held in Singapore. This is the second time Saint-Gobain has been bestowed with...
Treat your loved one to a romantic getaway in serene surroundings overlooking Bangkok's Chao Phraya River. Relax in spacious accommodation with special amenities and panoramic river views during February, the month of Love. This special offer...
W Bangkok Invites Lovers, Singles and Groups of Friends to Wine, Dine, Mingle and Have Fun on Valentine's Day. Whether it's two hearts beating as one, or singles dancing with all their heart to the beat, W Bangkok is where everybody can feel the love on...