Authentic Thai Dinner Set Curry Spice at Thara Thong, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers

Bangkok--17 Jan--Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers

Award-winning restaurant Thara Thong at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers invites you to come enjoy "Curry & Spice" dinner set menu. We offer you 3 sets of authentic Thai Curry & Spices. The "Cha Plu" set serves BBQ pork curry with cha plu leaves, Deep-fried fillet snapper topped with sweet, sour and chili sauce, and Fried rice with Thai herbs. The "Prick Thai Dum" includes Yellow beef curry; Deep-fried prawns topped with black pepper sauce, and Steamed brown rice and pan-fried roti. Or taste our delicious Spicy chicken in thick curry southern style, Deep-fried soft shell crab with yellow curry sauce, served with Fried rice with garlic in the "Pong Karee" set. Enjoy the variety of Thai classics for only THB 550++ per set. Price is subject to 10% service charge and applicable government tax.

Available for dinner from 6.00 p.m. – 10.30 p.m. The promotion is valid from now till 31 March 2016. Starwood Preferred Guests® (SPG®) members are welcome to enjoy 15% off for food only.

Come and try very special dishes that are as nutritious as they are delicious in this elegant riverside restaurant while enjoying performances of classical Thai dance and music with inspiring views of the Chao Phraya River. Shuttle boat service is available from Saphan Taksin BTS Station to the Hotel every half-hour. For more information or reservations, please call Tel: 0 2266 9214 or e-mail: events.rosh@sheraton.com