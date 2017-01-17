Welcome the Year of the Rooster from on High!, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Bangkok--17 Jan--Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok

Celebrate an auspicious Chinese New Year with an auspicious meal with your family and friends as we welcome the Year of the Rooster from high above the streets of Bangkok at Silver Waves Restaurant in Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok.

As you take in the panoramic views of the Chao Phraya River from the 36th floor the dedicated chefs at Silver Waves will be preparing a bounty of baskets featuring delectable homemade dim sum made with only the freshest and finest ingredients for a special one day only Chinese New Year Promotion at THB 820 net per person.

To add to the festival atmosphere Chatrium Riverside will also be holding a Lion Dance performance in front of the hotel, lobby and all restaurants to bring our guests good luck and fortune for the coming year.
So why not make this Chinese New Year a truly auspicious one for those close to you at Silver Waves Restaurant in Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok.
The Chinese New Year Dim Sum Promotion is available on Saturday 28th January at at 11.30 am – 2.30 pm.
The Lion Dance performances are at the following times:
9.00 a.m. to 10.00 a.m.
12.00 p.m. to 1.00 p.m.
7.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m.
For more information or reservations, please call Silver Waves Restaurant, Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok at 0 2307 8888 ext 1948-49 or e-mail: silverwaves.chrb@chatrium.com.

