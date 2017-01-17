Photo Release: Gaysorn Plaza praises PCS employees for providing excellent services

Bangkok--17 Jan--DC Consultants and Marketing Communications Gaysorn Plaza Shopping Centre recently held the Best Employee Award Announcement Ceremony to present awards to employees with outstanding performance. The event is honoured by Mr. Fafuen Temboonkiat, (4th from right), Managing Director, Gaysorn Property Co., Ltd. together with Mrs. Heather Suksem, (3rd from right), CEO of OCS South, Southeast Asia and Middle East, Mr. Sebastian Power, (4th from left), Chief Operating Officer, PCS Security and Facility Services Co., Ltd. a subsidiary of OCS Group from the UK, Mr. Wisarut Srisurin, (2nd from right), Head of Property, Gaysorn Property Co., Ltd. including Mr. Tom Andrew (3rd from left), Managing Director, Gaysorn Land Asset Management Co., Ltd, The awards were also presented to security guards and maids from PCS who received highest customer's satisfaction score in terms of excellent services providing. The event recently took place at Gaysorn Plaza, Ploenchit Road, Bangkok.

Latest Press Release

80s 90s Flashback Party at Sky on 20 Start practicing your Walk like an Egyptian and get in shape to JUMP JUMP JUMP like there are no no no no no no no no no limits! This will be the most hysterical party to begin the year that you don't want to miss! Our retro DJ will turn Sky on 20 into...

GONG XI FA CAI! WELCOME THE YEAR OF THE ROOSTER AT AMARI PHUKET Amari Phuket invites guests to celebrate the Year of the Rooster with a Chinese New Year event at Rim Talay Restaurant on 28 January 2017 at 19:00. The guests will enjoy a variety of Chinese delicacies from the exclusive buffet and be entertained by a...

Saint-Gobain Thailand certified as a Top Employer Thailand 2017 Saint-Gobain Group, the world's largest building products manufacturer, has once again been officially certified as a "Top Employers Asia Pacific 2017" at a recent ceremony held in Singapore. This is the second time Saint-Gobain has been bestowed with...

Valentines Package at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers Treat your loved one to a romantic getaway in serene surroundings overlooking Bangkok's Chao Phraya River. Relax in spacious accommodation with special amenities and panoramic river views during February, the month of Love. This special offer...

CELEBRATE VALENTINES DAY TWO WAYS AT W BANGKOK W Bangkok Invites Lovers, Singles and Groups of Friends to Wine, Dine, Mingle and Have Fun on Valentine's Day. Whether it's two hearts beating as one, or singles dancing with all their heart to the beat, W Bangkok is where everybody can feel the love on...

Related Topics