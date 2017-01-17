Bangkok--17 Jan--Radisson Blu Resort Hua Hin

The vibrant all-day brasserie, The Exchange Restaurant of Radisson Blu Resort Hua Hin offers new set menus of authentic Thai food throughout the month of January 2017.

Treat your taste buds to a variety of Thai food including Tom Yam Goong–Traditional hot prawn soup with lime, lemon grass, and chili, Poo Nim Tord Krob–Deep fried soft shell crab served with chili sauce, Som Tam–Spicy papaya salad, Gaeng Kiew Waan Gai–Green curry with chicken and sweet Thai basil, Pla Krapong Phad Khunchai–Stir fried red snapper with celery and soy bean, Phad Pak Ruam Mitr–Stir fried mixed vegetables and seasonal mixed fruits.

Thai food set menus at The Exchange Restaurant price only at THB 1,200 net for two persons or THB 650 net for one person, available daily from 1 – 28 January 2017.

For more information or to make a reservation, please call 032 421-777.