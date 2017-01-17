Chinese New Year 2017 at Cocos Cafe

General Press Releases Tuesday January 17, 2017 11:55
Bangkok--17 Jan--Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit
Make a date and reunite with your family to celebrate the year of the rooster in style with a sumptuous dim sum buffet. Feast to your heart's content and delight yourself to this auspicious treat!
Dim Sum Buffet available at THB 899 Net per person
Book a table of 8 and get 1 Free Peking Duck
Available exclusively only on 27th January, 2017 from 12.00 PM – 15.00 PM
*Additional 10% discount for Accor Plus members only
*No credit card discounts apply
Coco's Cafe is open every day from 5.30 a.m. – 10.30 p.m. For information and reservation, please call at 02 610 0111 Ext 4900
www.cocosukhumvit33.com

Latest Press Release

80s 90s Flashback Party at Sky on 20

Start practicing your Walk like an Egyptian and get in shape to JUMP JUMP JUMP like there are no no no no no no no no no limits! This will be the most hysterical party to begin the year that you don't want to miss! Our retro DJ will turn Sky on 20 into...

GONG XI FA CAI! WELCOME THE YEAR OF THE ROOSTER AT AMARI PHUKET

Amari Phuket invites guests to celebrate the Year of the Rooster with a Chinese New Year event at Rim Talay Restaurant on 28 January 2017 at 19:00. The guests will enjoy a variety of Chinese delicacies from the exclusive buffet and be entertained by a...

Saint-Gobain Thailand certified as a Top Employer Thailand 2017

Saint-Gobain Group, the world's largest building products manufacturer, has once again been officially certified as a "Top Employers Asia Pacific 2017" at a recent ceremony held in Singapore. This is the second time Saint-Gobain has been bestowed with...

Valentines Package at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers

Treat your loved one to a romantic getaway in serene surroundings overlooking Bangkok's Chao Phraya River. Relax in spacious accommodation with special amenities and panoramic river views during February, the month of Love. This special offer...

CELEBRATE VALENTINES DAY TWO WAYS AT W BANGKOK

W Bangkok Invites Lovers, Singles and Groups of Friends to Wine, Dine, Mingle and Have Fun on Valentine's Day. Whether it's two hearts beating as one, or singles dancing with all their heart to the beat, W Bangkok is where everybody can feel the love on...

Related Topics

Chinese New Year CELEBRATE COCO'S CAFE In Style content New Year Chinese With you Delight Dim Sum