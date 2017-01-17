Chinese New Year 2017 at Cocos Cafe

Bangkok--17 Jan--Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit Make a date and reunite with your family to celebrate the year of the rooster in style with a sumptuous dim sum buffet. Feast to your heart's content and delight yourself to this auspicious treat! Dim Sum Buffet available at THB 899 Net per person Book a table of 8 and get 1 Free Peking Duck Available exclusively only on 27th January, 2017 from 12.00 PM – 15.00 PM *Additional 10% discount for Accor Plus members only *No credit card discounts apply Coco's Cafe is open every day from 5.30 a.m. – 10.30 p.m. For information and reservation, please call at 02 610 0111 Ext 4900 www.cocosukhumvit33.com

Latest Press Release

80s 90s Flashback Party at Sky on 20 Start practicing your Walk like an Egyptian and get in shape to JUMP JUMP JUMP like there are no no no no no no no no no limits! This will be the most hysterical party to begin the year that you don't want to miss! Our retro DJ will turn Sky on 20 into...

GONG XI FA CAI! WELCOME THE YEAR OF THE ROOSTER AT AMARI PHUKET Amari Phuket invites guests to celebrate the Year of the Rooster with a Chinese New Year event at Rim Talay Restaurant on 28 January 2017 at 19:00. The guests will enjoy a variety of Chinese delicacies from the exclusive buffet and be entertained by a...

Saint-Gobain Thailand certified as a Top Employer Thailand 2017 Saint-Gobain Group, the world's largest building products manufacturer, has once again been officially certified as a "Top Employers Asia Pacific 2017" at a recent ceremony held in Singapore. This is the second time Saint-Gobain has been bestowed with...

Valentines Package at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel Towers Treat your loved one to a romantic getaway in serene surroundings overlooking Bangkok's Chao Phraya River. Relax in spacious accommodation with special amenities and panoramic river views during February, the month of Love. This special offer...

CELEBRATE VALENTINES DAY TWO WAYS AT W BANGKOK W Bangkok Invites Lovers, Singles and Groups of Friends to Wine, Dine, Mingle and Have Fun on Valentine's Day. Whether it's two hearts beating as one, or singles dancing with all their heart to the beat, W Bangkok is where everybody can feel the love on...

Related Topics