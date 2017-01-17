80s 90s Flashback Party at Sky on 20

Bangkok--17 Jan--Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20

Party like it's 1999!

3rd February 2017 (You're going to feel like JUMP, JUMP!)

Start practicing your Walk like an Egyptian and get in shape to JUMP JUMP JUMP like there are no no no no no no no no no limits!

This will be the most hysterical party to begin the year that you don't want to miss!

Our retro DJ will turn Sky on 20 into the Love Shack and have everyone Fighting for their Right to Party! Expect everything and anything. You don't think we're going play it? You're wrong!

Dress Code: Come As You Are (As You Were) or in your best 80s / 90s Look. The dress code is not a must, but you would not want to miss the prizes (and the fame) for the "Night's Best Looks"

Entrance Fee: THB 300 net includes one drink (Beer, House Wine, Spirit and Mixer or Soft drink)

Table Booking Package

THB 1,990 net for 2 people includes a bottle of Sparkling wine

THB 3,990 net for 4 people includes a bottle of spirits and 6 mixers

THB 6,990 net for 6 people includes a bottle of premium spirits and 6 mixers

*Pre-payment is required for table reservation

Located on the 26th floor of Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20.

Opening hours are daily from 5pm – 2am (Sundays from 4pm – 2am). To make a reservation call 02 009 4999 or email h9343-fb5@accor.com

FB & IG: Skyon20Bangkok

Visit www.novotelbangkoksukhumvit20.com