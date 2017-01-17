True Arena Hua Hin hosted football activity for Childrens Day 2017

Bangkok--17 Jan--True Arena Hua Hin

True Arena Hua Hin joined with 2 Touch Soccer School Hua Hin in hosting annual activity for Children's Day 15th January 2017 at the football field of True Arena Hua Hin. In this regard, the football tournament juvenile level and youth level age between 9 to 13 years was held under the name "Children's day tournament Hosted by True Arena Hua Hin". In total, there are 4 youth football academies attended this tournament which are 2 Touch Soccer School Hua Hin Academy, Hua-Hin Seahorse Academy, Hua Hin Junior Academy and Fish Village Ratchaburi Academy.

This activity aims to give youth children, who love playing football, the opportunity to compete and building unity together. The tournament that had over 150 children ravish to be number one was categorized into 4 age groups not over 7 years, 9 years, 11 years and 13 years. The vigorous ambience of the game also drew attention from approximately 100 parents. According to the result of the game, the winners of the group age not over 7 year and the group age not over 9 year is Fish Village Ratchaburi Academy. While the champions of the group age not over 11 year and the group age not over 13 year is Hua-Hin Seahorse Academy. Regrettably Junior Academy and the host, 2 Touch Academy, missed out on the victories of each group.

