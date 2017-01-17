J. League teams up with Thai League for exclusive matches in J. League Asia Challenge 2017 Thailand Interleague Cup with star players to heat up the battles.General Press Releases Tuesday January 17, 2017 15:27
To celebrate 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Thailand, Japan will host a friendly tournament named J. League Asia Challenge 2017 Thailand Interleague Cup, a historic event when J. League champions meet leading Thai football clubs. The tournament is to be held on 24-26 January at Rajamangala stadium, taking Asian football to another level.
At the press conference, Police General Somyot Pumpanmuang, Chairman of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT), and Mr. Hiromi Hara, Vice Chairman of the J.League together with Mr. Birathon Kasemsri Na Ayudhaya, Executive Assistant to CEO and Chief Content & Media Officer - True Corporation Public Company Limited, officially confirmed the tournament "J. League Asia Challenge 2017 Thailand Interleague Cup" in which 2 leading Japanese football clubs - Kashima Antlers, double title winner of the J. League, and Yokohama F. Marinos – will engage in battles with forefront Thai counterparts - Bangkok United FC, first runner up of the Thai League, and Supanburi FC. The knockout system will be applied to competition, allowing Thai football fans to enjoy up to four consecutive live matches through True vision channel, the matches as stated in the following schedule.
Latest Press Release
Start practicing your Walk like an Egyptian and get in shape to JUMP JUMP JUMP like there are no no no no no no no no no limits! This will be the most hysterical party to begin the year that you don't want to miss! Our retro DJ will turn Sky on 20 into...
Amari Phuket invites guests to celebrate the Year of the Rooster with a Chinese New Year event at Rim Talay Restaurant on 28 January 2017 at 19:00. The guests will enjoy a variety of Chinese delicacies from the exclusive buffet and be entertained by a...
Saint-Gobain Group, the world's largest building products manufacturer, has once again been officially certified as a "Top Employers Asia Pacific 2017" at a recent ceremony held in Singapore. This is the second time Saint-Gobain has been bestowed with...
Treat your loved one to a romantic getaway in serene surroundings overlooking Bangkok's Chao Phraya River. Relax in spacious accommodation with special amenities and panoramic river views during February, the month of Love. This special offer...
W Bangkok Invites Lovers, Singles and Groups of Friends to Wine, Dine, Mingle and Have Fun on Valentine's Day. Whether it's two hearts beating as one, or singles dancing with all their heart to the beat, W Bangkok is where everybody can feel the love on...