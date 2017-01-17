J. League teams up with Thai League for exclusive matches in J. League Asia Challenge 2017 Thailand Interleague Cup with star players to heat up the battles.

Bangkok--17 Jan--4D Communications

To celebrate 130th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Thailand, Japan will host a friendly tournament named J. League Asia Challenge 2017 Thailand Interleague Cup, a historic event when J. League champions meet leading Thai football clubs. The tournament is to be held on 24-26 January at Rajamangala stadium, taking Asian football to another level.

At the press conference, Police General Somyot Pumpanmuang, Chairman of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT), and Mr. Hiromi Hara, Vice Chairman of the J.League together with Mr. Birathon Kasemsri Na Ayudhaya, Executive Assistant to CEO and Chief Content & Media Officer - True Corporation Public Company Limited, officially confirmed the tournament "J. League Asia Challenge 2017 Thailand Interleague Cup" in which 2 leading Japanese football clubs - Kashima Antlers, double title winner of the J. League, and Yokohama F. Marinos – will engage in battles with forefront Thai counterparts - Bangkok United FC, first runner up of the Thai League, and Supanburi FC. The knockout system will be applied to competition, allowing Thai football fans to enjoy up to four consecutive live matches through True vision channel, the matches as stated in the following schedule.

True Visions HD members can view the broadcast on True Sport HD2 channel (or True Visions 123 channel)

Tuesday, 24 January, 2017

at 16:00PM Supanburi FC vs. Kashima Antlers

at 19:00PM Bangkok United FC vs. Yokohama F. Marinos

Thursday, 26 January, 2017

at 16:00PM Bangkok United FC vs. Kashima Antlers

at 19:00PM Supanburi FC vs. Yokohama F. Marinos

J. League Asia Challenge 2017 Thailand Interleague Cup" is scheduled to take place from 24 to 26 January 2017. The tournament detail is as follows.

Ticket prices are 500 and 130, available today at Thai Ticket Major.

For more information, please visit www.thaiticketmajor.com