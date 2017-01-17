New! Express Lunch Value Set Buffet at Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam!

Bangkok--17 Jan--Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam

When you're in a lunch-time rush, make every moment delicious! At Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam, we combine the classic value for money of a lunch set with the variety only a buffet can provide. Get the best of both worlds at only THB 299++/person! Starting January 18th, the SQUARE's new Monday to Saturday lunch offer is ready to satisfy your hunger with your choice of Western or Asian main dish and unlimited access to a buffet selection featuring a salad bar, soup of the day, oven-fresh pizza, daily Thai specialties and dessert.

Your choice of main dish:

• Grilled Salmon Steak

On lemon & mascarpone risotto with parmesan cheese

• Roasted Rosemary & Garlic Pork Chop

With spaghetti, vegetables and balsamic jus

• Lemon-Infused Chicken Skewers

With sauteed spinach and tomato salsa

• Kaeng Kiew Waan Moo/Nuea/Gai

Green curry with pork/beef or chicken.

Starting from January 18th, the Express Lunch Value Set & Buffet is available every Monday to Saturday from 11:30 am – 2:30 pm at only THB 299++/person at The SQUARE on the 6th floor. Accor Plus members enjoy additional 10% off.

Book now at 02-209-1700 ext. 8703, email h7272-fb1@accor.com or visit www.novotelbangkokplatinum.com.