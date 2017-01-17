CELEBRATE VALENTINES DAY TWO WAYS AT W BANGKOK

CELEBRATE VALENTINES DAY TWO WAYS AT W BANGKOKGeneral Press Releases Tuesday January 17, 2017 16:27
For couples, The Kitchen Table presents "I Heart You" a five-course set dinner. On this night, the restaurant chefs become chefs d'amour to delight and surprise couples with a specially created menu of lovingly prepared and beautifully presented Valentine's Day dishes. Dinner guests can also enjoy a welcome DIY cocktail allowing them to create their own love potion for their partner.
The 5-course set menu starts off with a Burrata with black truffle, grapes and pine nuts followed by a chestnut and morel cream soup with fennel fondant. Before your main course, enjoy pan-fried foie gras with braised pear and celeriac mousseline. For the highlight of the night, the main course includes a seared ocean trout with peas, trout roe, pearl cous cous, chanterelle, apple and shellfish nage. Lastly, finish off your meal with a surprise dessert plated on your very own table by our Chefs. Plus! Expect a surprise gift for all couples to take home!
Let's be honest, for singles who want to go out on Valentine's Day, being around too many happy couples can be its own kind of mood killer. Some might think it's better to stay in. They shouldn't. Instead, they can say this: 'I'm Single, So What?'
No partner? No problem! Singles will be too busy mingling amid Bangkok's most switched-on crowd and dancing the night away to the sound of hip beats by WOOBAR®'s resident DJs. They'll also be sipping playful V-Day cocktails with a surprise twist.
Latest Press Release
Start practicing your Walk like an Egyptian and get in shape to JUMP JUMP JUMP like there are no no no no no no no no no limits! This will be the most hysterical party to begin the year that you don't want to miss! Our retro DJ will turn Sky on 20 into...
Amari Phuket invites guests to celebrate the Year of the Rooster with a Chinese New Year event at Rim Talay Restaurant on 28 January 2017 at 19:00. The guests will enjoy a variety of Chinese delicacies from the exclusive buffet and be entertained by a...
Saint-Gobain Group, the world's largest building products manufacturer, has once again been officially certified as a "Top Employers Asia Pacific 2017" at a recent ceremony held in Singapore. This is the second time Saint-Gobain has been bestowed with...
Treat your loved one to a romantic getaway in serene surroundings overlooking Bangkok's Chao Phraya River. Relax in spacious accommodation with special amenities and panoramic river views during February, the month of Love. This special offer...
W Bangkok Invites Lovers, Singles and Groups of Friends to Wine, Dine, Mingle and Have Fun on Valentine's Day. Whether it's two hearts beating as one, or singles dancing with all their heart to the beat, W Bangkok is where everybody can feel the love on...