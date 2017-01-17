CELEBRATE VALENTINES DAY TWO WAYS AT W BANGKOK

Bangkok--17 Jan--W BANGKOK

W Bangkok Invites Lovers, Singles and Groups of Friends to Wine, Dine, Mingle and Have Fun on Valentine's Day.

Whether it's two hearts beating as one, or singles dancing with all their heart to the beat, W Bangkok is where everybody can feel the love on Valentine's Day!

For couples, The Kitchen Table presents "I Heart You" a five-course set dinner. On this night, the restaurant chefs become chefs d'amour to delight and surprise couples with a specially created menu of lovingly prepared and beautifully presented Valentine's Day dishes. Dinner guests can also enjoy a welcome DIY cocktail allowing them to create their own love potion for their partner.

The 5-course set menu starts off with a Burrata with black truffle, grapes and pine nuts followed by a chestnut and morel cream soup with fennel fondant. Before your main course, enjoy pan-fried foie gras with braised pear and celeriac mousseline. For the highlight of the night, the main course includes a seared ocean trout with peas, trout roe, pearl cous cous, chanterelle, apple and shellfish nage. Lastly, finish off your meal with a surprise dessert plated on your very own table by our Chefs. Plus! Expect a surprise gift for all couples to take home!

'I Heart You' Valentine's Day dinner is available on Tuesday, 14 February 2017 only, served from 6:00PM to 10:30PM for only THB 3,900++/couple at The Kitchen Table, 2nd floor.

Let's be honest, for singles who want to go out on Valentine's Day, being around too many happy couples can be its own kind of mood killer. Some might think it's better to stay in. They shouldn't. Instead, they can say this: 'I'm Single, So What?'

As a matter of fact, that's the name of a special Valentine's Day party just for the unattached and single at WOOBAR®.

No partner? No problem! Singles will be too busy mingling amid Bangkok's most switched-on crowd and dancing the night away to the sound of hip beats by WOOBAR®'s resident DJs. They'll also be sipping playful V-Day cocktails with a surprise twist.

V-Day cocktails are priced at THB 300.- net/glass and comes with a special treat, to kiss or be kissed by one of WOOBAR®'s male or female models (every single person's dream on Valentine's!).

'I'm Single So What?' Valentine's Day party is on Tuesday, 14 February 2017 from 7:00PM to 2:00AM at WOOBAR®, ground floor.

For more information and reservation, call 02 344 4000 or email bf.wbangkok@whotels.com.

For W Bangkok's 24/7 updates, go to www.facebook.com/wbangkok orwww.wbangkok.com