Flavors of Thailand at Cocos Cafe

Bangkok--17 Jan--Bangkok Hotel Lotus Sukhumvit

Thai food is one of the world's most original and appealing cuisines. The food in Thailand is as rich and diverse as the people and the culture. This 2017, entice your taste buds with our exquisite 3 set menus specially prepared by our Executive Thai Chef.

Thai Set 1 Menu THB 350 net / set : Fish Cake with Curry Flavor, Spicy Chicken With coconut Milk Soup, Braised Pork in Thick Red Curry Sauce, Fried Fillet of Sea bass with Chili and Ginger, Fried Mixed Vegetable ,Steamed Jasmine Rice and Assorted Fresh Fruits.

Thai Set 2 Menu THB 450 net / set : Fried Shrimp on Sugar Cane, Hot and Sour Seafood Soup, A typical from the South of Thailand, Slowly Braised Chicken in Curry Sauce, Sauteed Chicken with Cashew Nuts, Fried Baby Corn and Mushroom with Shrimp, Steamed Jasmine Rice, Water Chestnut Dumpling in Coconut Milk

Thai Set 3 Menu THB 850 net/ set : Fried Prawn Wrapped in Spring Roll Sheet, Spicy New Zealand Mussel Salad Thai Style ,Spicy River Prawn Soup Seasoned with Chili and Lime Juice in young Coconut Shell, Fried Salmon in Dry Curry with Coconut Milk, Stir fried Sliced Chicken with Onion, Pepper and Cashew Nuts, Fried Broccoli with Shrimp and Mushroom in Oyster Sauce

Steamed Jasmine Rice, Sticky rice with mango

Available at the Coco's Cafe everyday for Lunch (11.30hrs - 14.30hrs; Last Order at 14.15hrs) and Dinner (18.00hrs - 22.30hrs; Last Order at 22.l5hrs)

Credit card discount do not apply with any promotion. Additional 10% discount for Accor Plus members only

For reservation please call at 02 610 0111 Ext 4900

Breakfast 5.30 a.m. – 10.30 a.m. (Mon – Sun)

All day dining 11.00 a.m. – 10.30 p.m. – New Indian A la Carte or All day dining menu (Mon – Sun)

Dinner 6.30 p.m. - 10.30 p.m. – International Buffet (Sat – Sun)

www.cocosukhumvit33.com