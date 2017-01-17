Flavors of Thailand at Cocos Cafe

Flavors of Thailand at Cocos CafeGeneral Press Releases Tuesday January 17, 2017 11:54
Thai food is one of the world's most original and appealing cuisines. The food in Thailand is as rich and diverse as the people and the culture. This 2017, entice your taste buds with our exquisite 3 set menus specially prepared by our Executive Thai Chef.
Thai Set 1 Menu THB 350 net / set : Fish Cake with Curry Flavor, Spicy Chicken With coconut Milk Soup, Braised Pork in Thick Red Curry Sauce, Fried Fillet of Sea bass with Chili and Ginger, Fried Mixed Vegetable ,Steamed Jasmine Rice and Assorted Fresh Fruits.
Thai Set 2 Menu THB 450 net / set : Fried Shrimp on Sugar Cane, Hot and Sour Seafood Soup, A typical from the South of Thailand, Slowly Braised Chicken in Curry Sauce, Sauteed Chicken with Cashew Nuts, Fried Baby Corn and Mushroom with Shrimp, Steamed Jasmine Rice, Water Chestnut Dumpling in Coconut Milk
Thai Set 3 Menu THB 850 net/ set : Fried Prawn Wrapped in Spring Roll Sheet, Spicy New Zealand Mussel Salad Thai Style ,Spicy River Prawn Soup Seasoned with Chili and Lime Juice in young Coconut Shell, Fried Salmon in Dry Curry with Coconut Milk, Stir fried Sliced Chicken with Onion, Pepper and Cashew Nuts, Fried Broccoli with Shrimp and Mushroom in Oyster Sauce
Credit card discount do not apply with any promotion. Additional 10% discount for Accor Plus members only
