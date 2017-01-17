M-150 invests 50 million baht to support and strengthen Thai football, emphasizes sports marketing to reinforce the M-150 brand in Thai and CLMV markets

Bangkok--17 Jan--Aziam Burson-Marsteller

Osotspa Co., Ltd., led by M-150, has announced its commitment to support Thai football and encourage Thailand's National Football Team to strive to reach the World Cup under the concept "M-150 empowers and supports Thai football." With an investment of 50 million baht, the company aims to move Thai football ahead on a broad scale at the local, national, and international level. Under this initiative, M-150 energy drink will become an official sponsor for the Thai League, Thai League 2, and Thailand National Football Team. This includes an M-150 Cup tournament between the Thailand National Football Team and other national teams from neighboring CLMV countries (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam).

Mr. Petch Osathanugrah, Chairman of the Executive Committee and CEO of Osotspa Company Limited, said, "Osotspa has continually supported Thai sports in many areas. Through our M-150 brand, Osotspa will be one of the driving forces strengthening the foundation of the Thai football sector. We believe the capabilities of the Thai football sector can be reinforced with ongoing, strong support. We have made a commitment to supporting Thai football both locally and nationally, including developing the Thailand National Football Team to the international level. Osotspa, led by M-150, is ready to be side-by-side with the Thai football sector and support its advancement to achieve its goals. We hope that Thailand's National Football Team will one day make our dreams come true by finally playing in the World Cup."

Police General Somyot Poompanmoung, President of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT), said, "Thai football has become much more popular among Thai audiences. Continuous support from private companies can help tremendously to enhance the development of the Thai football sector. The FAT would like to thank Osotspa and M-150 for their support, providing both encouragement and the funds to improve the skills and competitiveness of Thai football teams and individual players. Personally, while I believe that every Thai player's competency is second to none, strong support from both the public and private sectors, as well as football fans, will definitely reinforce the capabilities of the Thai football sector. I'm certain that all players are ready to unleash their full power and spirit to play better and better in every game."

Mrs. Wannipa Bhakdibutr, President of Osotspa Company Limited, said, "M-150 has a goal to remain in the leading position in the energy drink market. We are using a sports marketing strategy to enhance brand promotion while expanding our blue-collar customer base in the domestic and CLMV markets. We are focusing on football as it's the most popular sport in Thailand and neighboring countries. Our strategy aims to increase brand engagement and awareness among customers and the general public under the concept 'M-150 empowers and supports Thai football.'

"M-150 is a non-carbonated energy drink that provides the power to support everyone, keeping them motivated to finish what they are doing and make a better living for themselves and their families. Our support for Thai football emphasizes M-150 as a Thai-owned energy drink committed to helping enhance the development of Thai football at three levels – locally, nationally, and internationally. Our substantial and continued support will spearhead the sustainable development of the Thai football sector over the long term," said Mrs. Wannipa.

M-150 will provide a budget of 50 million baht to the FAT, with 40 million baht designated for supporting Thai football and 10 million baht for promoting Thailand National Football Team and football league competitions. In turn, M-150 will become a title sponsor for the Thai League 2 M-150 Championship; a co-sponsor for the Thai League; a co-sponsor for the Thailand National Football Team; and regional sponsor for the M-150 Cup tournament between the Thailand National Football Team and other teams from the CLMV countries for one year, starting in 2017. This will coincide with an array of marketing campaigns and activities to delight football fans in Thailand and the CLMV countries.