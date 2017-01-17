HKTDC Sets to Organize Twin International Jewellery Shows Reinforcing Position as the Worlds Jewellery Industry Hub

HKTDC Sets to Organize Twin International Jewellery Shows Reinforcing Position as the Worlds Jewellery Industry HubGeneral Press Releases Tuesday January 17, 2017 12:46
Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) holds a press conference on the 4th "Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show" which will take place during 28 February to 4 March 2017 at AsiaWorld-Expo and the 34th "Hong Kong International Jewellery Show" will open during 2 to 6 March 2017 at Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Both are regarded as the world's largest jewellery show where more than 4,380 exhibitors from 54 countries will participate, reinforcing the leadership of Hong Kong as the world's largest jewellery marketplace and the world's jewellery industry hub.
Mr. Peter Wong, Regional Director, South East Asia & India Destinate of Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) says that HKTDC receives a good support in organizing these two shows from Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association and Italian Exhibition Group SpA. Despite the world's economic challenge, the two shows attract an interest from domestic and international trade buyers. In the last event, there were more than 4,380 exhibitors from 54 countries and over 80,000 trade buyers from 147 countries worldwide which rose 5.4% from a year earlier. HKTDC opens boundless business opportunity and the shows will be an arena where exhibitors can expand their business into the international market.
"In the shows, there will be many exhibitors from various countries around the world including China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Myanmar, India, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Israel, Turkey, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the US, Peru, Columbia and Brazil. Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show will house dazzling jewels and largely focus on jewellery raw materials such as loose diamonds, precious stones, semi-precious stones and pearls from the world's renowned manufactures. Hong Kong International Jewellery Show will display more than 30 internationally acclaimed jewellery brands and finished jewellery. HKTDC will also promote market intelligence exchange, providing a zone for networking events where industry players can meet new partners and clients. There will be also seminars and forums about technology, materials and product trend as well as exhibitions of flamboyant stylish jewellery at the two shows which can attract more than 5,000 participants."
Mr. Wong discloses about Thai exhibitors that both shows will feature Thai Pavilion for Thai products. HKTDC has invited Thai exhibitors to participate in the two shows since 2007 and gained an interest from Thai entrepreneurs. In 2016, there were a total of 358 Thai exhibitors participating in the shows which generated more than 15 Billion Baht in revenue, ranked the 6th largest order among the top 50 countries.
"Thai products are attractive, particularly precious stones and jewellery which are well regarded for quality and design. In 2017, more than 325 Thai exhibitors are interested to participate in the shows, comprising 145 exhibitors at Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show and 180 at Hong Kong International Jewellery Show. Both are expected to generate more than 15 Billion Baht in sales for Thai exhibitors, the same amount to last year," Mr. Wong says.
Mr. Nattawut Tovikkai, Managing Director of Blue Gems Co., Ltd., one of the Thai exhibitors that participated in the previous shows, says that the company decides to join the shows in Hong Kong as it sees an important opportunity of the shows. Besides an experience in making a survey on the world's jewellry market, the company has a chance to expand to the international markets and expand foreign customer base. In 2016, it generated revenue from the shows which accounted for 11% of total revenue.
Mr. Rangsan Trongchak, Managing Director of Key Gems International Co., Ltd., other Thai exhibitor participating in the previous shows discloses that it was a very good experience for the company to participate in the shows in Hong Kong as it was like evaluating its potential and introducing Thai jewellry to the world, suggesting that Thai products are gorgeous and have good quality like others in the world. It also gave a guideline on the world market demand which can be adopted to develop and improve our products to match the demand and the world market.
