AIT launches flagship innovation and leadership program for international students

Bangkok--17 Jan--Asian Institute of Technology

A new flagship international leadership and innovation camp aimed at creating global leaders has been launched by the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT). Focused on young students who exhibit leadership potential, the two-week long program seeks to emerge as a premier leadership camp for promising students from all over the world.

The inaugural edition of the two-week program began on 16 January 2017 with students coming from six countries — Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and host country Thailand. Supported by a grant from alumnus Tiger Leong, President, Ellipse Enterprise, Malaysia, the program provides an immersive experience with participants exposed to cutting-edge technology, new developments and trends, interactive sessions with leading global experts, and practical field experience.

"AIT's aim is to create global citizens," President Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai told participating students at the launch event. Welcoming them to the camp, Prof. Worsak mentioned that AIT provides a perfect international platform where they can build strong networks with students from other countries. "Global challenges require global solutions," he said, adding that modern-day problem solving requires a multidisciplinary approach. He encouraged participants to adopt the "Five I's" of global citizens, namely, International Perspective, ICT Fluency, Innovative Mindset, Industrial Relevance, and Interdisciplinary Competency. This two-week camp will inspire you to work together as a team, experience diverse cultures and obtain different global perspectives. It will equip you with tools, technologies and attitudes required to address real world challenges, Prof. Worsak said.

The enunciation of the concept of global citizens by the AIT President immediately resonated with the students who quickly embraced the idea. While introducing themselves, participating students remarked that at by the end of the camp, they hope to learn more about becoming and acting as global citizens.

Alumnus Tiger Leong described AIT as a very unique institute and credited his achievements to his days as a student, hoping that participants will gain from their exposure at AIT and attain greater success in the times to come. "AIT with its international orientation is an ideal launchpad for this global leadership camp," he added.

Organized at the pristine AIT campus, the camp is led by AIT Solutions. "The camp will allow students to immerse themselves in interdisciplinary topics and that they are expected to produce an innovative conceptual idea which will be presented before experts," Dr. Naveed Anwar, Executive Director, AIT Solutions said. The program is meant for the bright and the brilliant, who are curious to learn and explore, Dr. Naveed said; while elaborating on the global selection process which brought the students to AIT. The program will be expanded in its next edition, he added.

Four participants each have been selected from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam; and one from Thailand. The academic background is also an assorted mix, varying from engineering to economics, development, business, literature and arts.

The camp includes interactive sessions on subjects as diverse as climate change and green energy, to construction and industrial estates, leadership and innovation, latest trends in computing, social business, and community development. Delivered by experts from the private sector, UN bodies, academia and practitioners alike, participants will also be exposed to practical field training.

The first batch of participating students are Eom Nakhem, Kvanthai Ing, Lun Srey March, and Sokloing Yim (Cambodia); Geok Wen Leong, Chong Meng Teck, Muhammad Ariff Bin Rizal, and Syazwan Bin Sharan (Malaysia); Wendelene Glydhel Aben, Edd Bryan Gomez Malabanan, Mark Joseph Pasciolco, and Jinno Edison Enriquez (The Philippines); Nguyen Hien Trang, Le Thi Trang, Nguyen Phu Cuong, and Phung The Binh (Viet Nam); Kris Anindita Wicaksono, Nadya Natalia, Devina Christine Wijaya, and Crisopras Dominggos Zefha Kainama (Indonesia), and Nichapat Yanwachira (Thailand).