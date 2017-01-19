THE WORLD PREMIERE OF CHARIOT OF HEAVEN MARKS 100 DAY MEMORIAL FOR HM THE LATE KING

Bangkok--19 Jan--Total Quality PR

Photo shows: (Back row, standing 1st from left) Ms. Erica Grimm, Bangkok Opera advisor, (6th left) Mr. Trisdee Na Patalung, conductor; (6th right)Mr. Somtow Sucharitkul, President of Bangkok Opera, Composer, and Artistic Director of Opera Siam International; (5th right) Ms. Thaitow Sucharitkul, Vice President of Bangkok Opera; and (4th right) Mr. Saroch Loajarernsombut, Director of the Thailand Cultural Centre, joining with some of the performers as they announce the upcoming performance of "The Chariot of Heaven", the fifth work in DasJati – Ten Lives of the Buddha, which will be performed between 20 – 22 January 2017 at the Thailand Cultural Centre, Main Hall.

Bangkok Opera and Opera Siam International, in cooperation with the Department of Cultural Promotion, Ministry of Culture, recently held a press conference announcing the world premiere of "Chariot of Heaven" or "Phra Nemiraj," the fifth work to be presented in Somtow Sucharitkul's ten-opera cycle DasJati, Ten Lives of the Buddha.

The production is timed to coincide with the rituals marking the 100th Day of the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Photo shows: (from left to right) Ms. Erica Grimm, Ms. Thaitow Sucharitkul, Mr. Somtow Sucharitkul, Mr. Saroch Loajarernsombut and Mr. Trisdee Na Patalung joined a panel discussion to discuss the DasJati project and the production of the upcoming ballet-opera, Chariot of Heaven.

As noted by Mr. Somtow, the DasJati project, when completed, will be the most extended classical music work in history, comprising ten complete operas, which when completed, will be performed in full over a five-day period.

"Chariot of Heaven" tells the story of King Nemi, a Dhammaraja so saintly and revered that the gods themselves summon him to heaven preach to them.

An international cast, crew, dance ensemble and large orchestra, totaling about two hundred performers in all, is being assembled for this spectacular production.

The performances will take place on 20-22 January 2017 at the Thailand Cultural Center, Main Hall. Admission to the four performances of Chariot of Heaven is without charge, but online reservations are strongly recommended. Visitwww.operasiam.com for a link to make reservations.