Spanish Cheese #Fondue in the house at UNO MAS, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--19 Jan--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Have you ever eaten a spoon of melted chocolate, and found yourself wishing it was a strong, rich cheese instead? If so, the latest craze in cheese fondue is now on the menu at UNO MAS, Centara Grand at CentralWorld.

Made using Torta del Cassar sheep cheese, one of Spain's most distinctive cheeses which comes from the Extremadura region, this fondue is guaranteed to have a rich but delicate creamy texture and taste, and its inviting aroma will envelope you as soon as you walk in the door, paired with the mouthwatering smell of freshly-baked bread.

Available every Saturday night for just THB 1,620++ (plus government tax and service charges), this pleasing cheese experience is only found at UNO MAS restaurant on the 54th floor, Centara Grand at CentralWorld from 16.00-01.00 hrs. For more information or to make reservations, call us at: 0-2100-6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th; or make reservations online at www.unomasbangkok.com