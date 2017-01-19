Chinese New Year Celebration

Chinese New Year CelebrationGeneral Press Releases Thursday January 19, 2017 16:33
Bring in the year of the Rooster in style at award-winning Chinese restaurant, Lok Wah Hin at Novotel Bangkok on Siam Square. From January 26th-28th, Lok Wah Hin will be serving all the traditional dishes for Chinese New Year to ensure a lucky year ahead for all of you. Gather with family and friends for this very special time and choose from 2 celebratory 8-course set menu's for only 15,000 Baht++ for ten people including a special Ang Pao gift. Auspicious selections include Barbecue Suckling Pig, Stir-fried Sea Scallops, Steamed Black Garoupa, Fish Maw with Dried Scallops in Brown Soup, Braised Abalone and Hong Kong style fried egg noodle. AccorPlus member get 10% on top.
Latest Press Release
