Photo Release: Centre Point Hotel Silom delivers a new pump to Bangrak Chinese Shrine

Bangkok--19 Jan--Centre Point Hotel Silom

To continue developing the community and carry on sustainability, Centre Point Hotel Silom recently presented a new water pump machine to Jiew Eng Bieo, Bangrak Chinese shrine. This contribution is aimed to generate a better conducting of water supply at the shrine.

Supporting the neighbor is a high priority throughout Centre Point Hotel Silom's operations. One of our commitments is to deliver happiness to community and Thai society.

People on the frame: Mr. Tanasit Tammayon (2nd from left), Executive Assistant Manager of Centre Point Hotel Silom and key representative of Bangrak Chinese Shrine (middle)