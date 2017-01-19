Index Creative Village to create history for Thailand on world stage once again after winning bid for Astana Expo 2017, one of the world#s top 3 most popular expo#s , in Astana, Kazakhstan

Bangkok--19 Jan--Index Creative Village

Index Creative Village prepares to bring reputation to Thailand once again after winning the bid at the International Recognized Exhibition Expo 2017 or "Astana Expo 2017" in Astana, Kazakhstan, with the concept of "future energy"

Mr. Kreingkrai Kanjanapokin, Co-founder and CEO Group of Index Creative Village (plc.), the leader of ASEAN's one-stop-service creative marketing and world's 7th best creative events company (ranked by Special Events Magazine, USA) says, This is the Index Creative Village's first great news for 2017 as we represent Thailand in creating the "Astana Expo 2017" which is an International Recognized Exhibition Expo in Astana, The Republic of Kazakhstan. We are now preparing to once again create history after being chosen by the Ministry of Energy, Thailand's main organization in leading the participation at the Astana Expo 2017 which will see more than 110 pavilions from countries and international organizations across the world which will spread throughout the 1.74 million square-meter plot. All the pavilions will gather in a 250,000 square-meter area in the middle of the capital city. The host country expects more than 5 million visitors.

"Thailand is given an area of 934.05 square meters and this is considered to be Thailand's participation of a world-class event again because World Expo is one of the three world's mega events, i.e. Olympic games, and FIFA World Cup. This year's expo, with the concept of "future energy" is scheduled to be held between June 10 - September 10, 2017. This is great news for Index Creative Village to kickstart for 2017. ICV was given the task of managing the Thailand Pavilion, which covers planning strategy, setting up exhibitions, manage and oversee the construction as well as media planning. ICV joined hands with Design 103 International in designing and creating the structure"

Mr. Kreingkrai Kanjanapokin also adds, "The purpose of this international expo is to promote the policy and potential of Thailand's energy security as well as create a collaboration with other nations in the fields of energy. This is also a great opportunity to study the global energy trend so Thailand can plan its energy strategy for a sustainable future. The Thailand Pavilion on the first floor was built under the "Bioenergy for All" concept, intended to represent future energy for sustainability, to show the potency of Thailand in developing renewable energy and the advancement in developing bioenergy. The content within the Thailand Pavilion will be presented in the Edutainment format and is divided into three main exhibition rooms which will imply the 3D theater and storytelling by a robotic energy mascot in a fun and entertaining way. The content was developed after an audience analysis, especially by conducting a focus group of Kazakhstan people. This research and strategy won ICV the bid to once again create the Thai Pavilion with a budget of THB 249 million. And we believe that the "Thailand" brand will once again become successful on the world stage. "

"With the readiness of Index's one-stop-service business performance, which can serve clients in all aspects, including our skills and experience in executing expo's , our know-how, expertise, and well-trained staff, we are confident that our achievement at the "Astana Expo 2017" will surely impress Thais and foreigners and reiterate that Thai creativity is second to none in this world."

"Index Creative Village has created and managed Thailand Pavilions before in the past, namely the World Expo Shanghai, China (2010) and International Exposition Yeosu, Korea (2012). These events created a new history for Thailand amongst foreigners in the world arena and brought reputation to Thailand. The mentioned Thailand Pavilions became one of the most successful pavilions and received many awards. This is a guarantee of great success.", says Mr. Kreingkrai Kanjanapokin