Photo release: President Park by Kingston Hotels Group: Do Good - Everywhere - Every time

Bangkok--20 Jan--Kingston Hotels Group On behalf of President Park by Kingston Hotels Group family led by Khun Angsumalin Christie, Hotel Manager and management team were recently so happy to be able to bring these needed items to those in need at School Children Ramindra under the saints foundation for the blind in Thailand, Nationals Bangkok. Do Good - Everywhere Every time!

Latest Press Release

Most Expensive Home In The U.S. Lists For $250 Luxury Developer Bruce Makowsky Unveils His Newest Masterpiece - Eighth Wonder of the World is Here. Spec King and Real Estate Mogul Bruce Makowsky Conquers Los Angeles' Platinum Triangle with his Latest Trophy Property Curated from Top to Bottom with One-of-a-Kind Works of Art from Around the World Major luxury...

Thailand and Germany Jointly Celebrate 60 Years of Successful Cooperation for Sustainable Development The cooperation began on 9 October 1956 under a Thai-German agreement on economic and development cooperation. During the past 60 years, the two countries have jointly implemented more than 300 development projects, covering a wide range of topics,...

Welcoming 2017 with Stay Fit for Life At LIFESTYLES ON 26, Centara Grand at CentralWorld LIFESTYLES ON 26, located on 26th floor, Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld offers an alternative choice with modern and fully equipped facilities with an expert advice to enhance the quality of you0r safety and workout as well...

Photo release: President Park by Kingston Hotels Group: Do Good - Everywhere - Every time On behalf of President Park by Kingston Hotels Group family led by Khun Angsumalin Christie, Hotel Manager and management team were recently so happy to be able to bring these needed items to those in need at School Children Ramindra under the saints...

Welcome the Year of the Rooster Chinese New Year Festivities at Shang Palace 27-30 January 2017 Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok welcomes this special occasion with sumptuous food choices at our authentic Cantonese restaurant, Shang Palace. Master Chef Chow Wai Man will delight you with decadent set menus featuring auspicious dishes to give you and your...

Related Topics