Photo Release: La Foire Suisse: Experiencing Swiss Education and Culture Press Conference at Dusit Thani Bangkok

Bangkok--20 Jan--Dusit Thani Bangkok

Koblarp Poshakrishna, President of Swiss Students Alumni Association, under the Royal Patronage of H.R.H. Princess Galyani Vadhana Krom Luang Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra presided over the press conference of "La Foire Suisse: Experiencing Swiss Education and Culture" at Vimarn Suriya Room of Dusit Thani Bangkok, with H.E. Ivo Sieber, Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to Thailand and representatives of business sector and Swiss Society in Thailand joining this press conference.

Picture shows: (from Left) Andre Graber, Representative of Swiss Society Bangkok; Ivan Breiter, Director Southeast Asia of Switzerland Tourism; Soraya Bunnag, Vice President and Treasurer of Swiss Students Alumni Association; Koblarp Poshakrishna; H.E. Ivo Sieber; Bruno G. Odermatt, President of Swiss Thai Chamber of Commerce and Ekthana Faisaikram, Director of Education of Swiss Students Alumni Association