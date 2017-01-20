Welcoming 2017 with Stay Fit for Life At LIFESTYLES ON 26, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--20 Jan--Centara Grand at CentralWorld

LIFESTYLES ON 26, located on 26th floor, Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld offers an alternative choice with modern and fully equipped facilities with an expert advice to enhance the quality of you0r safety and workout as well as others related facilities including water, towels, swimming pool, varieties of classes, etc. LIFESTYLES ON 26 has launched its latest membership promotion that may suit you as the followings:

• Purchase a Group membership 38,000 Baht receive 5% discount (only 36,000 Baht)

A group of 3 people receive 1 month free

• Purchase an OFF PEAK membership (09.00-17.00 hrs.) 25,000 Baht

It is time to maintain healthy, join us at LIFESTYLES ON 26, Centara Grand at CentralWorld, where we provide a comprehensive alternative for a healthy life. For more information, call 02-100-6299