Indulge in Unique Valentine Dining Journeys and Romantic Treats At Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Bangkok--20 Jan--Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

This Valentine's, love is a journey of seductive menus and bubbles, amorous concoctions and decadent gifts. Offering a choice of romantic culinary experiences, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel invites guests to choose the ideal scenario to write a new love story.

Valentine Experiences

14 February 2017

Biscotti – "San Valentino" Italian Romance

A lustful four course menu offers true Italian romance, including a complimentary welcome glass of sparkling rose wine and enjoy a culinary masterpieces such as "Yellow Tail" Tuna Carpaccio along with green apple sauce, capers, and caviar, Homemade Raviolo filling with Seafood, Lobster Foam, Broccoli Sauce and many more. San Valentino set is priced at THB 3,900++ per couple from 6.00 pm. -10.30 pm.

Madison – Contemporary Steakhouse Seductions

Experience gourmet dining and savor a six course menu of modern steakhouse temptations, from Caviar and tender Wagyu beef Strip loin to wicked dessert indulgences from 6.00 pm. - 10.30 pm. at THB 6,600++ per couple.

Shintaro – Japanese Delights Journey

Enjoy seafood delicacies such as Sea Urchin Custard with Ikura, Tuna Scallion with Mustard White Miso, Nori Fried Silver Fish, Kombu Streamed Seafood in Bonito Plum Broth Sea Grape, Wagyu Beef with "Daitokuji" Miso Sauce along with Pumpkin Mashed, Soya Grilled Corn, to name a few, and a sweet ending like Strawberry Warabi Mochi, Green Tea Crème Brûlee Cake, Plum Wine Jelly, and fresh strawberry expertly prepared by Chef Satoshi Sawada, from 5.30 pm. - 10.30 pm. at THB 4,900++ per couple

Aqua – Valentine's Cocktail

Retreat to Aqua's charming garden courtyard to sip some glasses of special cocktail menu exclusively crafted for this Valentine's Day, from 12.00 noon – 12.00 midnight.

Lobby Lounge – Afternoon Tea

Delight in our famous Afternoon Tea Buffet, prepared by Executive Pastry Chef Laurent Duffaut, and experience the world-renowned Mariage Frères teas. Admire the opulence of our lobby and relax to a romantic-live pianist, from 2.00pm - 6.00pm. at THB 970++ per person

Dining by Design – Romantic Poolside Dinner

Indulge in a sumptuous menu under your own romantic imaginary set up. Celebrate this special Valentine's day by "Dining by Design" – Anantara Siam's tailor-made service that lets the romantic dinner in your dream come true.

Mocha & Muffins – Valentine Gifts & Roses

From chocolates and red roses, to fine wines and inspired gift ideas, our exclusive Valentine Hampers offer treats of all sizes and tastes. To order, please contact Mocha and Muffins from 7.00 am. – 8.00 pm.

For more information or reservations please contact dining.asia@anantara.com or call +66 (0) 2 126 8866.