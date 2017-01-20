Indulge in Unique Valentine Dining Journeys and Romantic Treats At Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Indulge in Unique Valentine Dining Journeys and Romantic Treats At Anantara Siam Bangkok HotelGeneral Press Releases Friday January 20, 2017 15:21
This Valentine's, love is a journey of seductive menus and bubbles, amorous concoctions and decadent gifts. Offering a choice of romantic culinary experiences, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel invites guests to choose the ideal scenario to write a new love story.
A lustful four course menu offers true Italian romance, including a complimentary welcome glass of sparkling rose wine and enjoy a culinary masterpieces such as "Yellow Tail" Tuna Carpaccio along with green apple sauce, capers, and caviar, Homemade Raviolo filling with Seafood, Lobster Foam, Broccoli Sauce and many more. San Valentino set is priced at THB 3,900++ per couple from 6.00 pm. -10.30 pm.
Experience gourmet dining and savor a six course menu of modern steakhouse temptations, from Caviar and tender Wagyu beef Strip loin to wicked dessert indulgences from 6.00 pm. - 10.30 pm. at THB 6,600++ per couple.
Enjoy seafood delicacies such as Sea Urchin Custard with Ikura, Tuna Scallion with Mustard White Miso, Nori Fried Silver Fish, Kombu Streamed Seafood in Bonito Plum Broth Sea Grape, Wagyu Beef with "Daitokuji" Miso Sauce along with Pumpkin Mashed, Soya Grilled Corn, to name a few, and a sweet ending like Strawberry Warabi Mochi, Green Tea Crème Brûlee Cake, Plum Wine Jelly, and fresh strawberry expertly prepared by Chef Satoshi Sawada, from 5.30 pm. - 10.30 pm. at THB 4,900++ per couple
Delight in our famous Afternoon Tea Buffet, prepared by Executive Pastry Chef Laurent Duffaut, and experience the world-renowned Mariage Frères teas. Admire the opulence of our lobby and relax to a romantic-live pianist, from 2.00pm - 6.00pm. at THB 970++ per person
Indulge in a sumptuous menu under your own romantic imaginary set up. Celebrate this special Valentine's day by "Dining by Design" – Anantara Siam's tailor-made service that lets the romantic dinner in your dream come true.
From chocolates and red roses, to fine wines and inspired gift ideas, our exclusive Valentine Hampers offer treats of all sizes and tastes. To order, please contact Mocha and Muffins from 7.00 am. – 8.00 pm.
Latest Press Release
- Eighth Wonder of the World is Here. Spec King and Real Estate Mogul Bruce Makowsky Conquers Los Angeles' Platinum Triangle with his Latest Trophy Property Curated from Top to Bottom with One-of-a-Kind Works of Art from Around the World Major luxury...
The cooperation began on 9 October 1956 under a Thai-German agreement on economic and development cooperation. During the past 60 years, the two countries have jointly implemented more than 300 development projects, covering a wide range of topics,...
LIFESTYLES ON 26, located on 26th floor, Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld offers an alternative choice with modern and fully equipped facilities with an expert advice to enhance the quality of you0r safety and workout as well...
On behalf of President Park by Kingston Hotels Group family led by Khun Angsumalin Christie, Hotel Manager and management team were recently so happy to be able to bring these needed items to those in need at School Children Ramindra under the saints...
Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok welcomes this special occasion with sumptuous food choices at our authentic Cantonese restaurant, Shang Palace. Master Chef Chow Wai Man will delight you with decadent set menus featuring auspicious dishes to give you and your...