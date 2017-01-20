Celebrating Chinese New Year at Devarana Spa

Celebrating Chinese New Year at Devarana SpaGeneral Press Releases Friday January 20, 2017 09:36
Celebrate Chinese New Year at Devarana Spa with our exclusive spa packages. Guests purchase a spa package of THB 3,500 baht or above will receive a voucher of THB 500 baht or purchasing THB 4,500 baht or above and receive a voucher of THB 1,000 baht.
This promotion is available at all Devarana Spas in Thailand from January 25th to February 5th, 2017. Pamper you and your family with our special promotion packages such as "The Heavenly Nantha Garden Experience" with magical flowers and herbs or "The Harmony of Tad Si", a traditional Thai therapy.
The Heavenly Nantha Garden Experience program brings the divine Nantha Garden to life by mixing fresh tropical pink lotus and champaca with aromatic blends of ylang ylang and jasmine to create a truly heavenly experience while The Harmony of Tad Si combines a Thai herbal compress dipped into aromatic oil tailored to each guest's body element with Thai Massage incorporating pressure point and stretching techniques to relax muscles, relieve soreness, promote circulation and stimulate the nerve meridians of the body.
