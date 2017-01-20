Celebrating Chinese New Year at Devarana Spa

Bangkok--20 Jan--Dusit Thani Bangkok

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Devarana Spa with our exclusive spa packages. Guests purchase a spa package of THB 3,500 baht or above will receive a voucher of THB 500 baht or purchasing THB 4,500 baht or above and receive a voucher of THB 1,000 baht.

This promotion is available at all Devarana Spas in Thailand from January 25th to February 5th, 2017. Pamper you and your family with our special promotion packages such as "The Heavenly Nantha Garden Experience" with magical flowers and herbs or "The Harmony of Tad Si", a traditional Thai therapy.

The Heavenly Nantha Garden Experience program brings the divine Nantha Garden to life by mixing fresh tropical pink lotus and champaca with aromatic blends of ylang ylang and jasmine to create a truly heavenly experience while The Harmony of Tad Si combines a Thai herbal compress dipped into aromatic oil tailored to each guest's body element with Thai Massage incorporating pressure point and stretching techniques to relax muscles, relieve soreness, promote circulation and stimulate the nerve meridians of the body.

Period: January 25th – February 5th, 2017

Venue: All Devarana Spas in Thailand

For more information, please contact:

Devarana Spa at Dusit Thani Bangkok +66 (0) 2636 3596 | bangkok@devaranaspa.com

Devarana Spa at Dusit Thani Pattaya +66 (0) 3837 1044 | pattaya@devaranaspa.com

Devarana Spa at Dusit Thani Hua Hin +66 (0) 3244 2494 | huahin@devaranaspa.com

Devarana Spa at dusitD2 chiang mai +66 (0) 5325 2511 | chiangmai@devaranaspa.com