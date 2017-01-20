Thailand#s Department of Industrial Promotion Launches FDC Awards 2017 to Lure Fashion Designers Across AEC

Thailand#s Department of Industrial Promotion Launches FDC Awards 2017 to Lure Fashion Designers Across AECGeneral Press Releases Friday January 20, 2017 15:57
The Department of Industrial Promotion, Ministry of Industry, Thailand, is pleased to announce the "Fashion Designer Creation Awards 2017" (FDC Awards 2017) in search of talented fashion designers in the AEC region. The competition offers over USD 12,500 in total prize money. The competition will be divided into three categories including apparels, leathers and shoes, jewelries and accessories. Winner and three runner ups in each of these categories will also receive a regional achievement certificate and a plaque. The winner will have an opportunity to undertake a fashion industry study tour overseas.
Now into its 3rd year, the Department of Industry Promotion is calling fashion designers throughout AEC to submit entries for the FDC Awards 2017. With a significant role in propelling Thai fashion industry forward, the department organizes the Awards as part of the Fashion Designer Creation campaign that aims to drive growth in the fashion industry. The FDC Awards aspires to enhance capabilities of fashion designers, entrepreneurs, professionals and students. Participants are encouraged to embrace local wisdom, technologies and innovations along with fashion trend in their designs, and take inspiration from ASEAN's unique arts and culture to create captivating collections ranging from apparels, leathers and shoes to jewelries and accessories that cater to diverse tastes of ASEAN consumers, and set trends at the regional and international runway shows.
Take your passion for fashion to the FDC Awards 2017 and be part of this driving force for fashion design creativity in the AEC. Registration opens now until 31 Jan 2017. To find out more and download the application, visit www.fdcbydip.com.
