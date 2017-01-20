Welcome Year of The Rooster with Special True Tastes Chinese Cuisine at Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Bangkok--20 Jan--Mercure Pattaya Hotel

Welcome the auspicious Year of the Rooster in truly delicious M Cafe style with the authentic Chinese taste of delectably crispy wind noodles fried with fresh sea bass in a flavorsome gravy served with a refreshing Thai herbal drink.

Priced at THB 188 per set at M Cafe Restaurant from 11 a.m. – 10.00 p.m.

Now – 8 February 2017 only at Mercure Pattaya Hotel

For further information or to reserve a table please call +66 (0) 38 425 050 or visit www.mercurepattaya.com or www.facebook.com/MercureHotelPattaya/