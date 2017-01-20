Welcome the Year of the Rooster Chinese New Year Festivities at Shang Palace 27-30 January 2017

Bangkok--20 Jan--Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok welcomes this special occasion with sumptuous food choices at our authentic Cantonese restaurant, Shang Palace.

Master Chef Chow Wai Man will delight you with decadent set menus featuring auspicious dishes to give you and your whole family a blossoming Chinese New Year.

Prosperity Set 25,888 baht net per table of 10

Longevity Set 28,888 baht net per table of 10

Special Chinese New Year Dim Sum and A La Carte menu are also available.

The splendid dining experience for the New Yer celebration will be enhanced by live guzheng music on 27 January 2017 (dinner), and 28 January 2017(lunch and dinner)

Lion Dance Ceremony

You are invited to join us for a traditional lion dance ceremony to bring in good luck, prosperity, and happiness for you and your family. The lions perform at the main entrance of the Shangri-La Wing on Saturday, 28 January 2017, at 10:30 a.m.

For reservations, please call 0 2236 9952 or emailrestaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com