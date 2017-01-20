Welcome the Year of the Rooster in Auspicious Style at Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by Sofitel

Bangkok--20 Jan--Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by Sofitel

As we get ready to celebrate the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Rooster doesn't such an auspicious occasion deserve an auspicious and delicious dinner to match?

Hotel Baraquda MGallery by Sofitel would like to invite you, your family and friends to enjoy a delightful "Prosperity Combo" Set Promotion specially created for the occasion by our talented chef consisting of a selection of 6 delectable Chinese bites out of 8 choices from the menu such as Chinese Wontons, Deep-Fried Pork Belly served with X.O Sauce, Fried Fillet of Sea Bass with Sweet & Sour Sauce, Deep-Fried Squid with Chili and Garlic, Steamed Fillet of Sea Bass with Soya Sauce, Deep-Fried Shrimps served with Cantaloupe Salad, Roast Duck Breast served with Chinese Gravy and Steamed Pork Ribs with Honey plus a glass of Australian red or white wine for only THB 499 net per person.

So to welcome the Year of the Rooster with a magical meal to remember you know where to come…

Available at the rooftop Sunset Lounge and S.E.A. Restaurant from 5.30 p.m. – 11.00 p.m. from 26th January- 2nd February 2017.

For further details or reservation please contact 038 769 999 or info@hotelbaraquda.com