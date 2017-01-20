Welcome the Year of the Rooster in Auspicious Style at Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by Sofitel

Welcome the Year of the Rooster in Auspicious Style at Hotel Baraquda Pattaya MGallery by SofitelGeneral Press Releases Friday January 20, 2017 09:18
Hotel Baraquda MGallery by Sofitel would like to invite you, your family and friends to enjoy a delightful "Prosperity Combo" Set Promotion specially created for the occasion by our talented chef consisting of a selection of 6 delectable Chinese bites out of 8 choices from the menu such as Chinese Wontons, Deep-Fried Pork Belly served with X.O Sauce, Fried Fillet of Sea Bass with Sweet & Sour Sauce, Deep-Fried Squid with Chili and Garlic, Steamed Fillet of Sea Bass with Soya Sauce, Deep-Fried Shrimps served with Cantaloupe Salad, Roast Duck Breast served with Chinese Gravy and Steamed Pork Ribs with Honey plus a glass of Australian red or white wine for only THB 499 net per person.
