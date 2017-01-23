Photo Release: AMARI PHUKET CELEBRATES 32ND ANNIVERSARY

Bangkok--23 Jan--Amari Phuket

The Amari Phuket management team, led by Pierre-Andre Pelletier – Vice President and Area General Manager, South Thailand (middle), Tipaporn Koonphol – Deputy General Manager (left), and Richard Margo – Hotel Manager (right), recently organised a Buddhist ceremony to celebrate the hotel's 32nd anniversary.

Every team member in each department took part on this special day and were congratulated on the success of the hotel after three decades of operation. The hotel will continue delivering its service as one of the best hotels on Phuket Island.