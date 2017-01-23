Exquisite spa treatment for couples to strengthen their love At Kempinski The Spa

Bangkok--23 Jan--Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Kempinski The Spa at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok introduces an exquisite spa treatment designed specifically for couples to pamper and spoil their loved ones during February - the month of love. This exclusive, romantic spa package lasts for three hours and fifteen minutes and is priced at THB 24,000 exclusive of 10% service charge and prevailing government tax per couple. The package comprises dedicated treatments for ladies and gentlemen - but guests may choose either set of treatments.

The package of treatments created with ladies in mind embraces an aromatic rose hot oil massage for 60 minutes, followed by a body scrub using pink Himalayan salts - the purest of sea salts and one of the best sources of natural minerals on the planet for 45 minutes. It is extremely vitalising and refreshing to the skin. It also helps to exfoliate the top layer of skin, removing dry and dead cells whilst bringing the fresh new skin to the surface to give the complexion a more youthful appearance. The exfoliation process also helps to remove impurities and toxins from the skin, unblocking pores and reducing soreness. This treatment is followed by a rose quartz stone collagen facial lasting 60 minutes. The exclusive spa package ends with a 30-minute aroma rose bath to complete the important objective of achieving total relaxation.

The treatment for gentlemen includes aromatic dark chocolate hot oil massage for 60 minutes, followed by body scrub using Dead Sea salts (45 minutes). This type of salt helps to remove dead skin cells, cleans skin pores and contributes to skin regeneration. It also helps to firm up skin tissue, strengthening it against infections and it also relieves muscle tension, lessens stress and reduces any feelings of anxiety. Using Dead Sea salts leads to a more rejuvenated and healthy looking skin. The anti-aging collagen facial last for 60 minutes before the series of treatments concludes with a white wine bath (30 minutes).

For more information about Kempinski The Spa, please contact +66 (0) 2 162 9000 or email: spa.siambangkok@kempinski.com.