LOOK TO THE SKY, AND THE SQUARE, FOR VALENTINES DAY IN BANGKOK AT NOVOTEL BANGKOK PLOENCHIT SUKHUMVIT

Bangkok--23 Jan--Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit

Venues at Novotel Ploenchit – Sky Terrace and The SQUARE – provide two distinct settings for the most romantic evening of the year.

Novotel Bangkok Ploenchit Sukhumvit hotel presents special Valentine's Day dinners at The SQUARE restaurant and Sky Terrace rooftop lounge.

The SQUARE

Couples celebrating at The SQUARE will enjoy an international buffet with highlights such as roast leg of lamb with bread stuffing, live oyster and salmon caviar station, special Valentine's desserts as well as Valentine's mocktails, along with many other culinary treats.

Live violin performance throughout the evening and photo session for couples.

THB 2,990++ per couple including two glasses of red, white or sparkling wine or two mocktails from 18.00 – 22.00 hrs.

The Sky Terrace

Couples who'd like to take their love to another level, the 29th to be exact, can reserve a table at the hotel's cosy Sky Terrace where amid romantic pastel decor they'll enjoy a five-course set dinner under the stars. Highlights include main course choice of grilled Australian Wagyu tenderloin or Canadian whole lobster 'Thermidor' with risotto rice and Valentine's desserts including white chocolate strawberry mousse with raspberry sauce.

THB 3,990++ per couple including one bottle of red, white, rose or sparkling wine per couple from 19.00 to 22.00 hrs. Seating limited to maximum 14 couples. Booking required.

For more information or to make a reservation, please phone: 02-305-6000 ext. 1632 or visit www.novotelbangkokploenchit.com/special-offers.