LOOK TO THE SKY, AND THE SQUARE, FOR VALENTINES DAY IN BANGKOK AT NOVOTEL BANGKOK PLOENCHIT SUKHUMVIT

LOOK TO THE SKY, AND THE SQUARE, FOR VALENTINES DAY IN BANGKOK AT NOVOTEL BANGKOK PLOENCHIT SUKHUMVITGeneral Press Releases Monday January 23, 2017 10:14
Couples celebrating at The SQUARE will enjoy an international buffet with highlights such as roast leg of lamb with bread stuffing, live oyster and salmon caviar station, special Valentine's desserts as well as Valentine's mocktails, along with many other culinary treats.
Couples who'd like to take their love to another level, the 29th to be exact, can reserve a table at the hotel's cosy Sky Terrace where amid romantic pastel decor they'll enjoy a five-course set dinner under the stars. Highlights include main course choice of grilled Australian Wagyu tenderloin or Canadian whole lobster 'Thermidor' with risotto rice and Valentine's desserts including white chocolate strawberry mousse with raspberry sauce.
