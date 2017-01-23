Sebastiao Salgado: The World Through His Eyes The Worlds Best Attended Photo Show to Land in Bangkok for the First Time.

Bangkok--23 Jan--Deeristic

"Sebastião Salgado: The World Through His Eyes" The World's Best Attended Photo Show to Land in Bangkok for the First Time.

• Presented By The Royal Photographic Society of Thailand, the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre and Sundaram Tagore Gallery.

• "Sebastião Salgado: The World Through His Eyes" collected more than 120 iconic black-and-white images will be on view at the Bangkok Art and Cultural Centre without admission fee from 8 February – 8 March 2017.

The Royal Photographic Society of Thailand in collababotation with the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre and Sundaram Tagore Gallery to present the world's best attended photo show "Sebastião Salgado: The World Through His Eyes" first time in Thailand. This photo show collects more than 120 iconic black-and-white images taken since 1986 until the present time of the world's Brazilian photographer who is the inspiration for photographers across the globe, "Sebastião Salgado: The World Through His Eyes" will be displayed from 8 February – 8 March 2017 at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre.

Mr. Nitikorn Kraivixien, the President of the Royal Photographic Society of Thailand disclosed that "Sebastião Salgado is one of the world's finest photographer alive. In the past 30 years, he has travelled more than 100 countries for his photographic projects. He does not only take pictures, he even lives with his subjects for weeks in order to break down barriers and immerse himself in their environments. Thus, each of his images is infused with empathy and respect for his subjects. If the subject is human, within a single frame, he captures the fragility and the fortitude of the human spirit. It is great that Salgado accepted our invitation for having his show in Thailand. This is also the first time in Asia that Salgado will be talking about his works himself".

Mr. Manit Sriwanichpoom, Executive Committee of the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, revealed about the support of this exhibition that "it is a very good opportunity that Sebastião Salgado, one of the world's most famous documentary photographer, will be bringing his masterpiece works to be on show in Thailand. His works are very interesting and have inspired many Thai photographers which accords with the need to encourage for more contemporary art work to be exhibited in order to enhance inspiration and creativity for the visitors of BACC. The fact that we are honoured from the world's artist will mean more changes for other artists, art-goers and general people to mean and share ideas. The BACC thus would like to be a part of forward good things to Thai people by providing the exhibition area for a month from 8 February – 8 March 2016 without charging any admission fee".

"Sebastião Salgado: The World Through His Eyes" will present Salgado's 120 masterpiece images which he selected the images to be on show himself. They are from the series that has been on show across the globe which are Workers (1986–1993) and Genesis (2004–2011). A portfolio of silver gelatin prints titled Other Americas (1997–2004) will also be on view, said Mr. Sundaram, the founder of Sundaram Tagore Gallery,

"On Workers, Sebastião Salgado began photographing the essential work of manual laborers in every industry in the mid-1980s. This work brought Salgado to every corner of the world from China, Bangladesh to Cuba.

On Exodus (also known as Migrations), Salgado captures the fragility and fortitude of the human spirit and infuses empathy and respect for his subjects. His prints lay bare some of the bleakest moments of modern history. Exodus documents the mass displacement of people across 35 countries as a result of social, political, economic and environmental disparities.

For Genesis, he spent 8 years in the making. The work comprises hauntingly beautiful photographs of majestic landscapes, serene wildlife and ancient civilizations untouched by modern society/technological invasion. Salgado made more than 32 trips, capturing remote realities and paying homage to unspoiled nature".

Mr. Sundaram Tagore also mentioned that "after the photo show of Genesis was showcased for the first time at London's Natural History Museum in 2013, it was one of the museum's most visited shows that year. It then traveled to numerous prestigious cultural venues around the world, including the National Museum of Singapore, where it was extended after four months due to record attendance. In addition, "Sebastião Salgado: The World Through His Eyes" will also include 20 images of his portfolio of silver gelatin prints titled Other Americas which he spend 7 years capturing images in Brazil, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Guatemala and Mexico".

The "Sebastião Salgado: The World Through His Eyes" is not just a showcase of Salgado's photography exhibition, it is honoured that Sebastião Salgado himself will visit Thailand and join a keynote speaker in talk session to share his experiences. During the time of the photo show, there will also the screenings of Salt of the Earth which is the documentary about Salgado's wrok. The film was directed by Oscar nominated filmmaker Wim Wenders and Juliano Ribeiro Salgado, the photographer's son. The Salt of the Earth won the award from Cannes Film Festival and is nominated for the Oscar award for best documentary. It is considered a good opportunity that Thai people will get a chance to see the the world's best attended photo show from the world's most finest documentary photographer to learn about the experiences of the world's renowned artist who has created work and inspired other photographers around the globe and watch the world's awarded documentary within one event. May interested in "Salgado's Talks" on February 8th, 2017, should be required the ticket to attend. The reservation will made available only at The Royal Photographic Society of Thailand, 2/F, Bangkok Art and Cultural Center, Rama I Road or call 091-115-7575. The entrance fee is 500 Baht for association's member and students and 1,000 Baht for general public. (RSVP: Only 200 seats are limited)

The photo show "Sebastião Salgado: The World Through His Eyes" will be on view from 8 February 2017 to 8 March 2016 at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre without the admission fee. For more information, please contact the Royal Photographic Society of Thailand or www.rpst.or.th or rpst.infor@gmail.com.