Chinese New Year at Benihana,Pattaya

Chinese New Year at Benihana,PattayaGeneral Press Releases Monday January 23, 2017 14:14
Celebrate Chinese New Year with us at Benihana, Pattaya. Come and enjoy your favourite Chinese dishes in Benihana style, prepared by our experienced Teppanyaki chefs. Priced at THB 2,017 nett, per set menu. Every THB 2,500 spent, will get Red Envelopes; every day, from 25 – 31 January 2017.
Benihana – the renowned Japanese Steakhouse: Your Kitchen is My Table. Interact with the chefs, famous for their entertaining and culinary skills, as they prepare Teppanyaki at your table. Private rooms are available. Benihana is located on the 2nd floor of the Royal Garden Plaza.
