A Season of Love at Hilton Pattaya

A Season of Love at Hilton PattayaGeneral Press Releases Monday January 23, 2017 17:23
Valentine Dinner Buffet at Edge: Enjoy the international dishes from around the world. Selections available include grilled seafood, steak, foie gras, lamb rack, sushi, sashimi, pizza, pasta and desserts. Priced at THB 1,850 nett per guest. Available at Edge restaurant on level 14 from 6pm until 11pm.
Oysters & Bubbles at Flare: Celebrate your love for each other in the romantic venue with six premium oysters of your choice accompanied by two glasses of sparkling wine. Priced at THB 1,500 nett per couple. Available at Flare restaurant on level 15 from 6pm until 11pm.
Private Islands at Drift: Drift offers an island package for guest to enjoy the unsurpassed views of the ocean with priced at THB 4,500 nett per island including a sharing tower of Fine de Claire, king crab and smoked eel sushi maki, foie gras, dessert and a grilled seafood platter together with two glasses of sparkling wine. Available at Drift Lobby Lounge & Bar on level 16 from 7pm until 11pm. Limited numbers available.
Journey of Love at Horizon: Celebrate love at Hilton Pattaya's perfect rooftop restaurant and bar which offers a 'Journey of Love' premium three-course set menu with two glasses of sparkling wine for THB 5,450 nett per couple. Available at Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar on level 34 from 7pm until late.
