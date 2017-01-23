ENTER THE SHANGHAI BUND FOR PROHIBITION NIGHT CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS AT THE SPEAKEASY ROOFTOP BAR HOTEL MUSE BANGKOK

Bangkok--23 Jan--Hotel Muse Bangkok Langsuan

Welcome the Year of the Rooster with style at The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th January. The first of our special monthly "Prohibition Night" events at Hotel Muse Bangkok will have a "Shanghai Bund" theme for your Chinese New Year celebrations.

Located on the 24th and 25th floor of the award-wining Hotel Muse Bangkok, The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar is a secretive world of decadence and style inspired by the elusive hideaway bars of 1920s prohibition-era America.

At our glamourous "Shanghai Bund" celebrations there will be a dragon dance on Saturday 28th, and every guest will receive a fortune cookie as well as a chance to win dining and drinks vouchers for The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar and Medici Kitchen & Bar, and more. Our talented mixologist will also be shaking and stirring creative cocktails including Yin Yang, a blend of Kaoliang, egg white, lime juice, Angostura bitters and red wine, Dragon Eye, a mix of Kwai Feh lychee liqueur, vodka, dragon fruit and lime, Oolong Cocktail made with Oolong tea, peach syrup, orange juice, mango juice, passion fruit, marmalade and lime, and other enticing cocktails.

Our special themed cocktail starts from 288++ per glass.

Enter the "Shanghai Bund" our special "Prohibition Night" at The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 January from 5.30 p.m. onwards.