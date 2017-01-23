A FESTIVE CHINESE FEAST TO WELCOME THE YEAR OF THE ROOSTER.

General Press Releases Monday January 23, 2017 14:16
Bangkok--23 Jan--AVANI Atrium Bangkok Hotel

The Rooster is calling in Chinese New Year and AVANI Atrium Bangkok is cooking up a double festive feast. Celebrate with family and friends at a special Chinese New Year Dinner Buffet, two lucky nights in a row.

PUBLIC all-day dining restaurant start your China Town experience with tasty appetisers. Come back for roasted duck and BBQ honey pork, wok-fried noodles and dim sum favourites, scrumptious soups and lip-smacking delights like Hong Kong duck. Top up with western salads, international cheeses and cold cuts, Asian specials, spicy Thai salads, Japanese sushi, maki and sashimi. Splurge afterwards on festive desserts.

THB 750++ per person
PUBLIC all-day dining restaurant
27 & 28 January 2017 I From 6.30 pm – 10.30 pm
for reservations or more information:
T 02 718 2000-1
E restaurant.vatr@avanihotels.com

