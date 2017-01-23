Valentines Night at Sky on 20

Bangkok--23 Jan--Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20

14th February is a day to celebrate love and this year Sky on 20 is the perfect place to celebrate under the stars. Located on the 26th floor at Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20, Sky on 20 offers a unique rooftop bar vibes with sweeping views over the city.

Valentine's special package for lovers to celebrate with a bottle of Prosecco and a selection of 5 tapas dish at THB 3,000 net.

SPECIAL OFFER

Book by 31st January 2017 and get a 20% discount!

Enjoy the beautiful sunset scenes and city lights while enjoying delicious snacks and drinks would make this year's Valentine's a day to remember.

Opening hours Monday – Saturday from 5pm – 2am and Sunday from 4pm – 2pm

For more information or to make a reservation please call 02 009 4999 or email h9343-fb5@accor.com Visit www.novotelbangkoksukhumvit20.com

Facebook & Instagram: Skyon20bangkok