Photo Release: Happiness Delivery on Childrens Day 2017

Bangkok--23 Jan--Dusit Thani Hua Hin Representative from management and staff of Dusit Thani Hua Hin extended the happiness on Children's Day by given out gifts to Ban Huai Sai Tai Municipal 5 School and Cha-Am Municipality. The gifts has been handed to children during the "Children's Day Activities 2017" organised by both parties.

Latest Press Release

A Season of Love at Hilton Pattaya Hilton Pattaya invites you and your special one to celebrate the romantic night on Valentine's Day. The hotel offers four exclusive venues with special dining experience on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. Valentine Dinner Buffet at Edge: Enjoy the...

ENTER THE SHANGHAI BUND FOR PROHIBITION NIGHT CHINESE NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS AT THE SPEAKEASY ROOFTOP BAR HOTEL MUSE BANGKOK Welcome the Year of the Rooster with style at The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th January. The first of our special monthly "Prohibition Night" events at Hotel Muse Bangkok will have a "Shanghai Bund" theme for your Chinese New...

Exquisite spa treatment for couples to strengthen their love At Kempinski The Spa Kempinski The Spa at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok introduces an exquisite spa treatment designed specifically for couples to pamper and spoil their loved ones during February - the month of love. This exclusive, romantic spa package lasts for three hours...

Photo Release: Happiness Delivery on Childrens Day 2017 Representative from management and staff of Dusit Thani Hua Hin extended the happiness on Children's Day by given out gifts to Ban Huai Sai Tai Municipal 5 School and Cha-Am Municipality. The gifts has been handed to children during the "Children's Day...

Valentines Night at Sky on 20 14th February is a day to celebrate love and this year Sky on 20 is the perfect place to celebrate under the stars. Located on the 26th floor at Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20, Sky on 20 offers a unique rooftop bar vibes with sweeping views over the...

Related Topics