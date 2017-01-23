For savouring the new seasonal tasting menu at Red Sky, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

For savouring the new seasonal tasting menu at Red Sky, Centara Grand at CentralWorldGeneral Press Releases Monday January 23, 2017 09:02
Red Sky restaurant at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld is now home to a premier selection of innovative dishes during the months of January to February, created with the very best seasonal ingredients.
This fresh and spring-inspired menu includes highlights such as Chilled Medallions of Lobster with sea urchin panna cotta and caviar, Puree of Roasted Parsnip Soup, Smoked Goose, San Danielle Prosciutto, Beets served with white balsamic and fig pearls, Honey Roasted French Barbarie Duck Breast and French Bigorre Pork Chops served with roasted apples, garlic smashed potatoes and charcuterie sauce. Each dish has been designed and prepared by Chef Alan Wesley Kwan and his team so as to create the perfect harmony of tastes and textures.
Latest Press Release
Hilton Pattaya invites you and your special one to celebrate the romantic night on Valentine's Day. The hotel offers four exclusive venues with special dining experience on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. Valentine Dinner Buffet at Edge: Enjoy the...
Welcome the Year of the Rooster with style at The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th January. The first of our special monthly "Prohibition Night" events at Hotel Muse Bangkok will have a "Shanghai Bund" theme for your Chinese New...
Kempinski The Spa at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok introduces an exquisite spa treatment designed specifically for couples to pamper and spoil their loved ones during February - the month of love. This exclusive, romantic spa package lasts for three hours...
Representative from management and staff of Dusit Thani Hua Hin extended the happiness on Children's Day by given out gifts to Ban Huai Sai Tai Municipal 5 School and Cha-Am Municipality. The gifts has been handed to children during the "Children's Day...
14th February is a day to celebrate love and this year Sky on 20 is the perfect place to celebrate under the stars. Located on the 26th floor at Novotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 20, Sky on 20 offers a unique rooftop bar vibes with sweeping views over the...