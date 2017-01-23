For savouring the new seasonal tasting menu at Red Sky, Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Bangkok--23 Jan--Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

Red Sky restaurant at Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld is now home to a premier selection of innovative dishes during the months of January to February, created with the very best seasonal ingredients.

This fresh and spring-inspired menu includes highlights such as Chilled Medallions of Lobster with sea urchin panna cotta and caviar, Puree of Roasted Parsnip Soup, Smoked Goose, San Danielle Prosciutto, Beets served with white balsamic and fig pearls, Honey Roasted French Barbarie Duck Breast and French Bigorre Pork Chops served with roasted apples, garlic smashed potatoes and charcuterie sauce. Each dish has been designed and prepared by Chef Alan Wesley Kwan and his team so as to create the perfect harmony of tastes and textures.

For more information or to make reservations, please call us at: 0-2100-6255 or email: diningcgcw@chr.co.th