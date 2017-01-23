All that JAZZ from Coco at The Zuk Bar The Sukhothai Bangkok

All that JAZZ from Coco at The Zuk Bar The Sukhothai BangkokGeneral Press Releases Monday January 23, 2017 11:11
From 26 January 2017 The Zuk Bar at The Sukhothai Bangkok will never seem the same again, as the mood and tone of the music will be completely jazzed up by Coco every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, for 45 minutes, hourly from 20:00. She will perform alongside our resident Philipino 3-piece band that consists of bass, guitar and piano. All gourmands who regularly enjoy our legendary Sunday Brunch will also be able to enjoy the soulful sound of Coco's voice every Sunday.
Coco has been pouring out her own special blend of music for audiences around the world for almost twenty years. After attending her first concert at the tender age of seven to see Rufus, featuring Chaka Khan, Coco's destiny was realized.
Some thought it started at the famous Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York City when Coco entered into the legendary talent competition "Amateur Night at the Apollo" where many of the legends of jazz and soul music made a name for themselves, including the likes of Ella Fitzgerald (her favorite singer of all time), James Brown, Aretha Franklin and Jimi Hendrix.
Others say it was the talent competitions and pageants she entered in as a young girl that gave her the stage confidence she needed, allowing her to win the biggest pageant of her lifetime – at Miss H.D. Woodson Sr. High School. In 1984, Coco was crowned and never looked back!
However, those that knew her growing up in the capital of the United States of America, Washington DC as Debra Worsley, knew by the tender age of four that she would be a star. She began by simply imitating the sounds that came from her talented mother, who even now inspires her daily before she takes the stage.
She joined the Concert Choir in Jr. High School and worked most summers in Musical Theatre. That prepared her for a new chapter in her career - Cabaret! Her performances at Don't Tell Mama Cabaret & Piano Bar (the most famous Cabaret venue in New York City) being trained by the legendary Sidney Meyer, helped her learn how to enjoy an intimate relationship with her audiences.
New York was also where Coco discovered jazz. She was hired as the lead female vocalist with The Jerry Kravat NY Orchestra (Tribeca Rhythm) for New York's high society weddings and corporate events in Manhattan's most prestigious hotels, restaurants and landmarks.
"I am so grateful for a life full of music. So extremely blessed to be able to sing, and what better way to discover Bangkok than by staying at The Sukhothai! I'll be close to everything, and locals and travellers alike will be near enough to experience my special brew of jazz, bossa nova, soul - and lots of love!" Coco says.
